Rockland Harbor Trail

The newest section of the Rockland Harbor Trail leading to the park overlooking the Maine State Ferry Terminal.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — The Harbor Trail continues its development along Rockland Harbor.

The Rockland City Council will vote Monday evening, July 10, on spending $1,493 from the Downtown/Tillson Avenue Tax Increment Financing District for the purchase of four signs for the Trail.

