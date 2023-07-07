ROCKLAND — The Harbor Trail continues its development along Rockland Harbor.
The Rockland City Council will vote Monday evening, July 10, on spending $1,493 from the Downtown/Tillson Avenue Tax Increment Financing District for the purchase of four signs for the Trail.
The Trail was recently extended through the work of the Rockland Public Services crews. The trail now extends past the wooden footbridge over the outlet of Lindsey Brook to the park overlooking the Maine State Ferry Terminal.
There will be four new signs erected. They are the same style as the "museum in the streets" sign that is currently at Dragon Point. The new ones describe Lermond Cove, Sandy Beach and the Holmes Packing Plant pier, the grain towers and the Samoset.
The city’s Harbor Trail has been in development since 1993, with the goal of stretching from Snow Marine Park in the city’s south end waterfront to the Rockland Breakwater on the northern end.
When the bridge dedication was held, Mayor Louise MacLellan-Ruf said the trail was important both for the economy and for improved wellness of the community. She said people plan their vacations for places that are easily walkable.
MacLellan-Ruf has served as chair of the Harbor Trail Committee and been an advocate for it for the past few decades.
The Harbor Trail has been a vision in Rockland since the early 1990s, first championed by then Mayor Robert Peabody.
Back in July 1999 when planning for the Harbor Trail stalled, a city crew painted a blue line marking the trail which included along the sidewalk on the east side of Main Street. That infamous blue line led to criticism from some merchants who thought that vandals had done it.
That line faded after several years and since then the trail has been constructed closer to the waterfront.