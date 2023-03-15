AUGUSTA -- Maine Gov. Janet Mills has ordered that an election be held to fill the vacancy created when Clinton Collamore resigned his Maine House seat after being indicted for election fraud.
The election will be held Tuesday, June 13 which is when many municipalities will have elections and when school budgets are decided at the polls.
Collamore, a Waldoboro Democrat, resigned the House District 45 seat on Feb. 16. He had not attended a Legislative session after Jan. 17 when news of the criminal charges became public. He had been elected in November.
Collamore is charged with 20 counts of aggravated forgery, 11 counts of unsworn falsification and one count of violating the Maine Clean Election Act. He pleaded not guilty during a brief appearance in Lincoln County Superior Court in Wiscasset on Feb. 16.
The political parties will hold district-wide caucuses to nominate their candidates. Unenrolled candidates need to gather at least 50 signatures of registered voters in the district and file the nomination papers with the Maine Secretary of State's Office by April 7.
The district includes Friendship, Washington, Waldoboro, Bremen, and Louds Island Township.
Collamore succeeded Rep. Jeffrey Evangelos, an independent of Friendship, who did not seek re-election.