 By Stephen Betts

AUGUSTA -- Maine Gov. Janet Mills has ordered that an election be held to fill the vacancy created when Clinton Collamore resigned his Maine House seat after being indicted for election fraud.

The election will be held Tuesday, June 13 which is when many municipalities will have elections and when school budgets are decided at the polls.

