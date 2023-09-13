News

Hurricane Ler
Soruce: National Weather Service

AUGUSTA — Maine Gov. Janet Mills and the Maine Emergency Management Agency issued a statement Wednesday, Sept. 13 about the approaching Hurricane Lee.

The storm is expected to arrive in the Gulf of Maine on Saturday, bringing wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour, high waves and heavy rains. The rains and winds may knock down trees and knock out power.

