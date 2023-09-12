News

From left: Thomaston Select Board Chair Diane Giese and Town Manager Kara George after the board renewed George’s contract Jan. 9. Photo by Christine Simmonds

THOMASTON — In an unexpected move, Thomaston Select Board Chair Diane Giese resigned from the board, effective immediately, at the end of the Monday, Sept. 11 meeting.

“I’ve appreciated my time here. Thank you,” Giese said.

