THOMASTON — In an unexpected move, Thomaston Select Board Chair Diane Giese resigned from the board, effective immediately, at the end of the Monday, Sept. 11 meeting.
“I’ve appreciated my time here. Thank you,” Giese said.
THOMASTON — In an unexpected move, Thomaston Select Board Chair Diane Giese resigned from the board, effective immediately, at the end of the Monday, Sept. 11 meeting.
“I’ve appreciated my time here. Thank you,” Giese said.
Town Manager Kara George read the resignation letter from Giese into the record as an adjustment to the agenda after all other business had been conducted. George said she had received it that afternoon, and been asked to read it at the conclusion of the meeting:
“Dear Kara and Select Board members, tonight will be my last Select Board meeting. I have other issues that I need to focus on and am therefore submitting my resignation from the Select Board and the Community and Economic Development Committee. Best wishes for strong leadership as Thomaston moves forward. Peace, Diane Giese.”
After reading the letter, George said the other board members had to vote to accept it.
Bill Hahn made a motion to accept the resignation with regret, and the motion passed.
Giese was elected to the Select Board in August of 2019 in a special election held to fill a position vacated by a resignation.
She won reelection in June of 2021, and after was voted Select Board Chair. She was also voted chair in 2022 and 2023.
Giese was head librarian at the Thomaston Public Library for six years, retiring from the position in December of 2020. She has continued as a member of the library’s Board of Trustees.
The board also approved a municipal order for a shortened nomination paper process for the upcoming November election.
According to the order, nomination papers will be available at the town office on Friday, Sept. 22 with a deadline for return of Monday, Oct. 2 to be on the ballot for the Tuesday, Nov. 7 state referendum and municipal election.
Sandy Moore asked if that was enough time for anyone to get the required signatures.
Nomination papers require between 25 and 100 signatures from registered Thomaston voters.
George said the town was allowed to put forth this order by law, and it was worth doing to at least see if there were interested candidates, thus avoiding the cost of a special election.
Moore made the motion to approve the municipal order, and the motion passed.
Pete Lammert stated the town should be sure to contact residents Kimberly Matthews and William Wasson, who both ran for Select Board in June.
Managing Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.