News

General Berry monument

Walter Guptill cleans the General Berry statue at Achorn Cemtery in Rockland.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — The marble statue at the grave site of Civil War Gen. Hiram Berry is being restored, thanks to a volunteer effort.

Walter Guptill began the cleaning project on Wednesday July 11.

General Berry's family gravesite

The grave site of General Hiram Berry and his descendants.
Walter Guptill

Walter Guptill shows some of the tools he uses for the careful cleaning of the monument.
John Black stone

Gen. Hiram Berry's descendant John Black III gave permission for the restoration of the Berry monument to be done.

Recommended for you