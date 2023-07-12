ROCKLAND — The marble statue at the grave site of Civil War Gen. Hiram Berry is being restored, thanks to a volunteer effort.
Walter Guptill began the cleaning project on Wednesday July 11.
Berry was born in Rockland at his family's farm at the Meadows (about where the foootball/soccer field is located) on Aug. 27, 1824, according to the Shore Village Story which was written by the historical society for the U.S. bicentennial.
He was elected to the Maine House in 1852 and in 1856 was elected as the second mayor of the newly designated city of Rockland.
After being defeated in a re-election bid, Berry returned to the business world and started a business that manufactured doors, sashes and blinds. He was also a director and eventually president of the Lime Rock Bank.
At the outbreak of the U.S. Civil War, Berry helped organize a light infantry company known as the Rockland City Guards, according to the Shore Village Story. He was eventually promoted to a major general. He fought in many battles before being killed on May 2, 1863 at the Battle of Chancellorsville in eastern Virginia.
Brian Harden, president of the Rockland Historical Society, said Dick and Lea Carver had suggested restoring the statute which was getting dirty with lichen and dirt building up on the statute. Guptill was contacted since he performs that type of restoration work. He also sits on the cemetery association committees for Owls Head and South Thomaston.
Guptill said he was told by the Rockland Cemetery Association that the work could not be done. He researched the descendants of the family and found John Black III, who resides in Pembroke with one of his children. Black gave Guptill permission to perform the cleaning.
Guptill is doing the work at no charge. He said he does not use caustic chemicals but a biological solution that will take time to clean and requires getting water on it. The cleaning can take a few weeks to show improvement.
Guptill said the Berry family commissioned a sculptor named Franklin Simmons to create the monument. This was Simmons' first major work and he would later be commissioned to do other projects including a bust of President Ulysses S. Grant that is located in the Capitol Rotunda as well as Henry Wadsworth Longfellow's statute in Portland.
Harden said the Historical Society hopes to have a re-dedication of the statute on Berry's birthday this year.
