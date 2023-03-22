FRIENDSHIP -- Nearly 40 people turned out Tuesday evening and approved with little opposition or discussion a 2023 municipal budget of $1.1 million.
The March 21 meeting held at the Hahn Community Center. Town officials who had been re-elected to municipal posts at the polls on March 20 were sworn into office.
That included Arthur "Bubba" Thompson Jr. who has served as a Select Board member for about 24 years. Thompson was unopposed on the ballot in 2023.
Stewart Harrington was elected road commissioner with 179 votes, outpacing Jason Blackler who received 30 votes. The term is for three years. Harrington was appointed to the post last year following the death of Road Commissioner Stewart Baird in August 2022.
The 2023 municipal budget sailed to passage with total expenditures at about $1.1 million, up from the 2022 approved budget of $908,832.
One small change to the budget was deleting $1,467 from the budget that had been included for raises for Select Board members. Thompson made the motion to cut the money.
During discussions on the budget, Thompson said the town has about a $300,000 general fund surplus.
The highway budget was approved at $320,710. The protection budget was approved at $263,314 which includes $75,750 for the fire department and $65,000 for ambulance services. The general government budget was approved at $257,453. The health, sanitation, and social services budget was approved at $109,948 which includes $90,000 for solid waste management. The buildings account was approved at $101,850. And the debt service budget was approved at $94,112.
Residents also approved an ordinance change that requires people to get a permit from the town before creating a driveway connecting to a town road.
Emergency Management Agency Director Philip Bramhall informed residents that the next meeting of the EMA committee was 6 p.m. March 27 and if anyone is interested in volunteering to help run a shelter when one is needed, during something such as power outages, to attend the meeting.
The town report was dedicated to Beatrice "Bea" Simmons.
She served as Town Clerk and Tax Collector for a total of 18 years. She was noted for making calls to people to remind them to register their cars and had on more than one occasion opened her office, which was in her home, on holidays and weekends to make sure the residents of Friendship were able take care of their town business. Bea's previous employers also included Sylvania's, the State of Maine, and the Friendship Museum.
She kept money in the kitchen freezer "for safe keeping," the dedication noted. The dedication noted she was in need of an adding machine and someone gave her one but that it smelled bad. When she sent it out to be checked on, a dead mouse was found inside.