FRIENDSHIP -- Nearly 40 people turned out Tuesday evening and approved with little opposition or discussion a 2023 municipal budget of $1.1 million.

The March 21 meeting held at the Hahn Community Center. Town officials who had been re-elected to municipal posts at the polls on March 20 were sworn into office.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

