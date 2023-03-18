FRIENDSHIP/CUSHING -- Municipal elections are scheduled for Monday in both Friendship and Cushing followed the following evening by the annual town meetings.
In Friendship, two candidates are vying for the road commissioner seat.
That is the only contested race at the Friendship municipal election scheduled for Monday, March 20.
Stewart Harrington and Jason Blackler are seeking the three-year seat. Harrington was appointed to the post last year following the death of Road Commissioner Stewart Baird in August 2022.
Select Board member Arthur Thompson is uncontested for another three-year term.
Assessor Pamela Cabanas is uncontested for another three-year term on the Board of Assessors.
The polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, March 20 at the town office.
The annual town meeting will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at the Hahn Community Center. Residents will decide on warrant articles related to the budget. Total expenditures are proposed at about $1.1 million, up from the 2022 approved budget of $908,832.
In Cushing, there are no contested races for municipal seats.
Incumbent Selectboard member Craig Currie filed nomination papers to qualify for the March 20 ballot. No one else filed for the three-year seat.
Assessor William Aboud also filed to remain on the Board of Assessors for another three years. He is uncontested.
No one turned in papers to fill two five-year seats on the Budget Committee.
Polls will be open at the town office from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 20.
The annual town meeting will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at the town office.
The proposed annual municipal budget is about $865,000 -- up from about $800,000 in 2022. The largest account is winter maintenance which is budgeted at $170,000. The money for the Waldoboro transfer station is budgeted at $90,000. The fire department account is budgeted at $86,500. The revaluation account is budgeted at $60,000.