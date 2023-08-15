ROCKLAND — The Rockland Planning Board gave final approval Tuesday evening, Aug. 15, for a four-story building on Oak Street.
The Board voted unanimously to approve both the site plan and subdivision for the 25 Oak Lofts at 25 Oak St.
The project would have commercial space on the street level and 14 residential units on the upper three floors.
The developers are Sally Levi and Dominic Turgeon of Badhus LLC.
The existing building would be removed and a new 54-foot-tall building constructed. The height limit in the downtown zone is 65 feet.
The estimated cost of the project is $5 million and will take a year to complete from when construction begins. No specific start date has been announced although approval is good for two years.
The street level of the new building would be commercial space that would include an incubator space for a home-based businesses to start, according to the material presented to the city. There would be 700 square feet of community space with a storefront to allow people to sell products "while they go to their day job or take their kids to school or likewise."
"It also creates a professional lobby for people who will run their businesses out of their live and work space in the building," the paperwork states.
The street level will be a brick veneer. The remainder will be horizontal clapboards.
Parking is proposed to be permits issued by the city to use spaces in the city-owned Winter Street and Thorndike parking lots. Bicycle racks will be installed outside the building.
The architect for the project is Chuck Campbell of Waldoboro.
The developers purchased the property on May 25 from Jason Philbrook of Owls Head for $200,000.
Levi has said she would be working with the Maine State Housing Authority. MSHA can offer financing for projects that provide affordable housing.