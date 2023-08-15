News

25 Oak St.

The existing building at 25 Oak St. will be removed or demolished.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — The Rockland Planning Board gave final approval Tuesday evening, Aug. 15, for a four-story building on Oak Street.

The Board voted unanimously to approve both the site plan and subdivision for the 25 Oak Lofts at 25 Oak St.

Oak Street project

Dominic Turgeon, left, Sally Levi, center, and architect Chuck Campbell made a presentation to the Rockland Planning Board on Tuesday evening Aug. 15.
25 Oak St. drawing

The front view, from the Oak Street side, of the 25 Oak Lofts project proposed to the Rockland Planning Board.

