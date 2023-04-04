THOMASTON — Former state senator Chris Rector has taken out nomination papers to run for a seat on the Thomaston Select Board.
Incumbent Peter Lammert also returned his nomination papers to run for reelection for his seat on the board.
Christine Simmonds
Two more residents still have nomination papers out for the Select Board, and one for the Board of Assessors.
Kimberly Matthews and William Wasson took out papers for a Select Board seat.
Ronald Gamage took out papers for the Board of Assessors.
There are three municipal officer positions which will be voted on in June: two three-year Select Board seats and one three-year Board of Assessors seat.
Zel Bowman-Laberge is the other incumbent for the Select Board. In February she indicated she had not determined if she would run for reelection.
Gamage is the incumbent for the Board of Assessors.
Gamage was a member of the Board of Assessors in the past and is finishing his first recent term on the board.
Matthews is the vice chair of the Planning Board. Wasson is the town’s former code enforcement officer.
Nomination papers must be filed with Town Clerk Melissa Stevens by Friday, April 14 at 2 p.m. Between 25 and 100 valid signatures from registered Thomaston voters are required for a candidate to be placed on the ballot.
Nominees will be elected by secret ballot on Tuesday, June 13, with polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Regional School Unit 13 budget will also be on this ballot.
The annual town meeting will take place the following day, June 14, at 6 p.m.
For more information about these positions, contact Town Manager Kara George at 354-6107 or email kgeorge@thomastonmaine.gov.
Managing Editor
Christine Simmonds is the Managing Editor of The Courier-Gazette. She grew up in Rockland and has lived in Knox County most of her life. She can be contacted at csimmonds@villagesoup.com.
