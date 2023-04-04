News

THOMASTON — Former state senator Chris Rector has taken out nomination papers to run for a seat on the Thomaston Select Board.

Incumbent Peter Lammert also returned his nomination papers to run for reelection for his seat on the board.

Managing Editor

Christine Simmonds

