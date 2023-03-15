ROCKLAND — A former garage that served automobile owners in the infancy of the industry has been placed on the National Register of Historic Place.
The former Miller Garage at 25 Rankin St. was formally placed on the national register on Feb. 21.
Owner Michael Mullins credited Ann Morris of the Rockland Historical Society and the staff of the Maine Historic Preservation Commission with the successful placement of the property on the list.
"This is an important milestone in the preservation of the building. Next step is to apply to the National Park Service with a preservation plan," Mullins said March 12.
The first automobile in Rockland arrived in 1900, according to the Shore Village Story. A crowd was reported to have gathered at Tillson's Wharf to witness its arrival. The automobile caught on quickly and auto repair shops soon replaced numerous livery stables, according to the history book published in 1976.
The Shore Village Story states that Miller's Garage was started as a hobby by Benjamin Miller. His son Lawrence joined the business in 1928.
The original center part of the building was constructed in 1922 as an automobile repair shop and sales shop.
"With its large garage door openings and its gabled parapet roof across the front it resembles the general-purpose buildings of the period that were associated with transportation," the application for being placed on the registry stated.
The west wing of the building was added in 1928 and was used as a showroom. An east wing, used for repairs, was added in 1941.
Miller's Garage operated until 1973.
The building was later used as Matthews Windows and then the Rockland Antiques Marketplace.
Mullins purchased the vacant building in September 2020 from Edward Miller for $165,000. Mullins announced plans to create a Maine Museum of Industry in the building.
Mullins said he still plans on creating the museum over time.
"We will get the federal approvals and then that will allow us to use federal and Maine state tax credits to renovate the building. We obtained approval from the city to convert the western half of the building to a co-working facility to be called Workspace Rockland. We actually obtained that approval last fall but did not want to open going into the winter," Mullins said.
Reporter
Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.
