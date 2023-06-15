WISCASSET -- Former State Rep. Clinton Collamore was sentenced Monday June 12 to 72 hours in an alternative jail sentence after pleading guilty to a dozen crimes related to campaign finance violations.
Collamore resigned from the Maine House in February after he was indicted for 20 counts of aggravated forgery, 11 counts of unsworn falsification and one count of violating the Maine Clean Election Act. He initially had pleaded not guilty.
The Democrat from Waldoboro had been elected in November 2022 but did not serve his term after it became public that he was being charged. His attorney Richard Elliott of Boothbay Harbor said in February that Collamore filled in the signatures of donors after he neglected to get them to sign, but he did not intend to defraud the program.
The Maine Attorney General's Office dismissed 20 counts of aggravated forgery (Class B felony) as part of the plea and sentence agreement, noted Danna Hayes, special assistance to the Attorney General. The AG's Office had no comment on the agreement.
In exchange, Collamore pleaded guilty to 11 counts of unsworn falsification (Class D misdemeanors) and one count of criminal violation of the Maine Clean Election Act (Class E misdemeanor).
The sentence imposed by Justice Daniel Billings calls for a 72-hour jail sentence but he will serve it a first offender alternative sentencing program, Hayes said. In those programs, the person serves the time in alternate location such as a school or community building and performs public service.
Collamore must also serve 100 hours of community service. He previously paid $14,274 back to the Maine Ethics Commission, the AG spokeswoman said.
A telephone message was left for Collamore's attorney on Thursday afternoon.
The Lincoln County News reported that after the June 12 hearing, Collamore said he was alerted to the issues on his signature forms by the ethics commission when his submissions were being processed and self-reported to the Maine Ethics Commission and the Maine Attorney General’s Office prior to the election.
He said he wanted to hold a press conference prior to the November election but was told not to by members of his party because it might affect election outcomes. Collamore did not identify who told him that, according to the Lincoln County News.
The District 45 seat -- which covers Waldoboro, Friendship, Washington, Bremen, and Louds Island -- was filled in the June 13 election by Republican Abden Simmons of Waldoboro who defeated Democrat Wendy Pieh 1,435 to 1,313. Simmons will serve the remainder of the term that runs through 2024.
The seat had previously been held by Friendship independent Jeffrey Evangelos.