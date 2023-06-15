News

collamoreclinton

Clinton Collamore

WISCASSET -- Former State Rep. Clinton Collamore was sentenced Monday June 12 to 72 hours in an alternative jail sentence after pleading guilty to a dozen crimes related to campaign finance violations.

Collamore resigned from the Maine House in February after he was indicted for 20 counts of aggravated forgery, 11 counts of unsworn falsification and one count of violating the Maine Clean Election Act. He initially had pleaded not guilty.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

