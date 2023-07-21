CAMDEN — Scrolling through Instagram late at night, local restaurant worker Andrea Barbour came to a sudden decision — she needed to so something to help refugees fleeing from war-torn Ukraine.
She found inspiration from Chef José Andrés, founder World Central Kitchen, but it meant leaving her work in the local restaurant scene, her husband and two children for a few weeks so she could help strangers in a border town in Poland.
"I’m glad I went," she said. "I would go again in a heartbeat."
Barbour has lived in Camden for nearly 15 years and has worked at Long Grain and Francine Bistro. She has recently taken a position with Pen Bay Medical Center as Nutritional Services manager.
She met her husband, Josh, working at Francine and they have a son, Logan, 13, and daughter, Avery, 9.
She noted that her family has been supportive, and she was able to get time off to go to Poland because it was before the summer season.
She traveled to the town of Przemyśl in Poland, which is about six miles from the border with Ukraine. World Central Kitchen had set up a warehouse about two weeks before she arrived, and they were feeding 15,000 people per day out of that facility.
"I cook. I can’t go do Doctors Without Borders. I can’t go fight a war. But I know how to cook, and I realized how important that was when I was over there —that food is healing. We were feeding people not just to give them the nutrition that they need, but we were making it so it tasted like the Ukrainians wanted it to taste."
Barbour helped in making 4,000 high-calorie sandwiches the first day, items that might serve as the only meal of the day for refugees. Then she was moved to the kitchen where she was needed due to her experience in the restaurant field. Here she was making meals on a massive scale that she was not used to.
"We cooked things in really huge paella pans. Each pan had enough servings for 2,000 people. They’re huge. We were seasoning things — you know at home you season things with a pinch of salt, and I do catering so a quarter cup of salt is not crazy for me — but a kilo of salt is what we started with to season these pans. I was like, where do I start, and they said, ‘Dump the whole bag in.’ We would empty out 100 kilos of diced pork or diced beef into each one."
She was now cooking not for tens or hundreds, but thousands at a time.
She was also seeing the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine first-hand.
"I was staying about three miles away from the center, and I walked there and home every day, and I went right by the train station, which was the first train station out of Ukraine. It was packed all the time. It was really hard to describe. Totally overwhelming. Women and children, lots of older people. Walking by the train station was always really really hard for me because everyone was really upset. Everyone was crying."
She was not in the war zone, but she was helping those impacted by war, and safety was a concern.
"I remember one time a helicopter came overhead flying really low, and everything just stopped," Barbour said. "Everybody was really worried. I was like I’m not going to be nervous unless everyone else is. But people were stopping their cars and getting out. Everybody was nervous. It ended up being nothing, but it was very tense."
"It’s a small town, like Camden, so they had all of these people coming over, and all of the volunteers. They were repaving streets that were not made for that. It was overwhelming. People were there from all over the world. We all worked together and there were no egos."
She has applied to serve with the World Central Kitchen Chef Corps. In the past, she has volunteered with No Kid Hungry and Share Our Strength in Portland. She plans to volunteer locally with the Knox County Gleaners, who collect surplus produce from local farms for food pantries.
Working at the local hospital here in Midcoast Maine now also gives her an opportunity to offer food that heals.
She had hoped she would meet José Andrés during her time at the center, but she did not meet him then.
"I was at the Kraków Airport at 4 a.m. on the way home and he walked by me. I’m not one to stop and bother anybody, but I had to, and he ended up talking to me for half an hour. I struggled a lot with coming home because I felt like I still needed to be there to help. And he encouraged me to look in my own backyard for opportunities. There are people everywhere who need help."