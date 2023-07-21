News

Andrea and Jose

Andrea Barbour of Camden with José Andrés of World Central Kitchen at the Kraków airport in Poland.

 Courtesy of Andrea Barbour

CAMDEN — Scrolling through Instagram late at night, local restaurant worker Andrea Barbour came to a sudden decision — she needed to so something to help refugees fleeing from war-torn Ukraine.

She found inspiration from Chef José Andrés, founder World Central Kitchen, but it meant leaving her work in the local restaurant scene, her husband and two children for a few weeks so she could help strangers in a border town in Poland. 

Przemyśl

Przemyśl, Poland, about six miles from the border with Ukraine.
Camden to Ukraine

Volunteering to feed refugees in Poland means cooking on a massive scale for thousands using big pans. 
Andrea in Poland

Andrea Barbour of Camden helps feed refugees from Ukraine in Poland.
Poland city at night

Night in Przemyśl, Poland