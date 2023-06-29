ROCKLAND — Detailed plans have been submitted for a five-story building downtown with an aim to provide affordable housing and an incubator space for businesses.
The project would have commercial space on the street level and 14 residential units on the upper floors.
The project submitted by Sally Levi and Dominic Tvigeon of Badhus LLC is a $9 million project. The Rockland Planning Board is scheduled to have an initial review of the proposal on Tuesday, July 11.
The project is proposed for 25 Oak St. and titled 25 Oak Lofts. The existing building would be removed and a new one constructed. The building would meet the 65-foot height limit in the downtown zone.
The street level would be commercial space that would include incubator space for home-based businesses to start, according to the material presented to the city. There would be 700 square feet of community space with a storefront to allow people to sell their products "while they go their day job or take their kids to school or likewise."
"It also creates a professional lobby for people who will run their businesses out of their live and work space in the building," the paperwork states.
The street level will be a brick veneer. The remainder will be horizontal clapboards.
The architect for the project is Chuck Campbell of Waldoboro.
The developers purchased the property on May 25 from Jason Philbrook of Owls Head for $200,000.
The City Council gave final approval June 12 to an amendment to the zoning law to allow for residential on the street level of that property and each lot on both sides of 25 Oak St.
The Council had approved a similar change earlier in April for the lot at the southeast corner of Union and Myrtle streets. Zoning previously had required a commercial activity on the street level in the downtown zone.