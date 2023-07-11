featured Fishing boat sinks off Islesboro By Stephen Betts Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Jul 11, 2023 Jul 11, 2023 Updated 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Rockland Coast Guard station Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A fishing boat sank Monday afternoon off the northern end of Islesboro.A spokesperson at the Coast Guard station in Rockland said the vessel capsized and the crew went into the water.A Good Samaritan in another vessel picked up the people who were not injured.The vessel sank.Additional details were not immediately available. A message was left with the public affairs office in Boston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Follow Stephen Betts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Biz Briefs Nativity Lutheran Church will host Stewarding Our Watersheds: A Precious Gift, at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15 on the St. George River at Payson Park in Warren. Maine Lobster Festival Invites Artists to Enter 2023 Art Show PUBLIC AUCTION @ Belfast United Methodist Church Museums Collaborate to Bring Sunken Steamboat Documentary to the Midcoast Lost/Missing Pet Resources More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers Take home some real Maine Made magic! Maine Made is all we carry! Live at the Strand! LEYLA McCALLA – July 25 PUBLIC AUCTION @ Belfast United Methodist Church Longer hours, more items! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists