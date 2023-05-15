ROCKLAND — Foundations are expected to be poured within the next 10 days for the first three housing units in the Firefly Field affordable housing neighborhood on Talbot Avenue.
Earth work has been ongoing for several months on the property at 165 Talbot Ave. that will eventually be home to as many as 40 people.
“Lack of affordable housing is our region’s most pressing issue. It impacts all and our community as a whole.” Tia Anderson, executive director at Midcoast Habitat for Humanity said in a May 15 news release.
In a later statement, Anderson said three of the cottage foundations will be poured within the next 10 days, followed by the other three. While a formal groundbreaking ceremony is not planned, she said a wall-raising ceremony may be held.
Midcoast Habitat for Humanity, The Knox County Homeless Coalition and Maine State Housing Authority teamed up to "create this neighborhood community to serve as a model for other rural towns across Maine and the U.S. looking for affordable and sustainable solutions."
"Thanks to the combination of small footprint design, local business in-kind donations and discounts, the Habitat volunteer construction model and panels built through the Construction Certification Program at the Maine State Prison, the cost of this building project is significantly less than traditional construction, making these homes truly affordable for most people working and trying to find housing in this community," the organizations stated in the news release.
“I wish Midcoast Habitat had greater capacity so we could ramp up production and do 10 more of these cluster neighborhoods immediately” Steph Primm, executive director at Knox County Homeless Coalition stated in the release.
The neighborhood will include six cottages, two duplexes with multi-bedroom apartments, and three Habitat homes. There will be both rental and home ownership options within walking distance of downtown.
The project received final approval from the Rockland Planning Board on May 17, 2022.
Most of the lot will remain undeveloped.
The project was first unveiled in January 2021 when plans were submitted to the City. The City Council approved a contract zone to allow the project to move ahead.
The Planning Board approved the project after numerous meetings. Neighbors fought the project, using various arguments.