ROCKLAND — Foundations are expected to be poured within the next 10 days for the first three housing units in the Firefly Field affordable housing neighborhood on Talbot Avenue.

Earth work has been ongoing for several months on the property at 165 Talbot Ave. that will eventually be home to as many as 40 people.

