Fire destroys Camden home By Stephen Betts Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Apr 8, 2023 Apr 8, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago News 25 Fox Trail in Camden. Photo by Camden assessment records. CAMDEN -- A fire destroyed a home Saturday.The April 8 fire was at 25 Fox Trail which is owned by Kevin Wescott, according to Camden assessment records. Camden Fire Chief Chris Farley said Saturday evening the house was a total loss.Crews were still there after 8 p.m. The fire had been reported before 3 p.m.The two-story 1,600-square-foot Colonial-style house is located off the Annis Road which leads from the Hosmer Poind Road. Stephen Betts Reporter Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.