News

25foxtrail

25 Fox Trail in Camden.

 Photo by Camden assessment records.

CAMDEN -- A fire destroyed a home Saturday.

The April 8 fire was at 25 Fox Trail which is owned by Kevin Wescott, according to Camden assessment records. Camden Fire Chief Chris Farley said Saturday evening the house was a total loss.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

Recommended for you