ROCKLAND -- A fifth person has taken out papers for the Rockland City Council.Kaitlin Callahan of Willow Street took out nomination papers Monday Aug. 21.She could not immediately be reached for comment.Nomination papers must be turned in to the city clerk's office with the signatures of at least 100 registered Rockland voters by Sept. 8 to get on the Nov. 7 ballot.Also haven taken out papers are former City Councilor Adam Ackor, former Councilor Nate Davis, Ian Emmott, and Mayor Louise MacLellan-Ruf.There are two three-year seats up for election, one held by MacLellan-Ruf and the other by Councilor Sarah Austin. Austin announced last week she would not seek a second term this year.No one has yet filed their papers with the city clerk's office.There is also one three-year seat representing Rockland on the Regional School Unit 13 Board that is up for a vote. That is held by Carol Bachofner who announced she will not seek reelection.No one has taken out papers for the school board seat.No one has taken out papers either for two seats on the Rockland Port District.