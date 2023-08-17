ROCKLAND — The Maine State Ferry Service's newest ferry suffered significant damage when it struck a ledge off Vinalhaven on Wednesday.
A source told The Courier-Gazette that the starboard rudder of the Captain Richard G. Spear was damaged and the port rudder was knocked off from the impact with the ledge. There was also damage to at least one propeller.
Maine State Ferry Service Director William Geary declined Thursday Aug. 17 to discuss the extent of the damage, saying the Maine Department of Transportation would be issuing a news release later in the day. That news release confirmed the loss of one rudder and the damage to the other and that both propellers were damaged.
Geary, who was hired in June, also declined to discuss the cause of the grounding of the ferry. Geary was out of town when reached by telephone.
He declined to respond to information provided the newspaper that the person who was operating the ferry had not operated the Spear previously and had not captained a ferry on the Vinalhaven route in three years.
The DOT said in a news release that the employee who was captaining the Spear during yesterday's incident is a long-time MSFS team member who has experience making the run between Rockland and Vinalhaven.
The Spear was pulling away from Vinalhaven shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 when it hit the ledge. There were 65 passengers and five crew members aboard at the time of the grounding. There were no injuries. The incident occurred about 90 minutes before high tide.
Rockland City Councilor Adam Lachman was one of the passengers on the Spear when it struck the ledge. He said the vessel hit the ledge hard and the boat rocked for about 15 seconds.
"We had just left Vinalhaven. It was a ledge outside of Sands Cove which is adjacent to Vinalhaven’s Carver’s Harbor. It was quite foggy. Within about 15-20 minutes we were back at the ferry terminal and they offloaded cars and passengers. The next boat arrived on schedule and the 1 p.m. left with many of the passengers who had been on board," Lachman said.
The Spear returned to Vinalhaven to unload passengers. The Spear was then taken to Rockland Marine Corp. shipyard repair facility on Mechanic Street in Rockland on Wednesday afternoon and was being inspected on Thursday. The ferry Everett Libby filled in on Thursday for the Spear runs.
The Spear was already scheduled to be taken out of service next week for a routine U.S. Coast Guard inspection, the DOT said Thursday.
The Captain E. Frank Thompson and the Captain Charles Philbrook will operate scheduled ferry runs between Rockland and Vinalhaven until the Spear can return to service. There is no timetable for when the Spear will be back in service.
The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the incident as is standard procedure.
The Spear has been serving Vinalhaven since March 2022. The $10.2 million new ferry was launched on April 9, 2021 at the Washburn & Doughty shipyard in East Boothbay, but the vessel was not delivered to the Maine State Ferry Service dock in Rockland until the middle of January 2022. The use of the vessel was delayed for reasons that included training for the crews.
The Spear can carry 250 passengers and 23 motor vehicles.
The ferry run from Vinalhaven, located 15 miles off Rockland, is a one hour and 15 minute one-way trip.
The ferry service has seen a shortage of staff due to pay not being competitive with commercial seaman. Captains make about $70,000 annually not including overtime.
There was a grounding of the 104-foot long ferry Libby on June 3, 2010 shortly after leaving Vinalhaven. There were no injuries in that grounding as well.