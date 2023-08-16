VINALHAVEN — The 156-foot long ferry — the Captain Richard G. Spear — grounded out.
The incident occurred off of Vinalhaven, the island served by the ferry.
The Spear was pulling away from Vinalhaven shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 when it hit ledge. There were 65 passengers and five crew members aboard at the time of the grounding.
No one was injured. The vessel returned to Vinalhaven to unload passengers. The Spear was taken to a Rockland Marine Corp. shipyard repair facility on Mechanic Street in Rockland, where it will be inspected.
"There does not appear to be any significant damage to the hull of the vessel," according to the Maine Department of Transportation.
"As is the case with any grounding incident, the U.S. Coast Guard is investigating. The Maine State Ferry Service is cooperating fully with that investigation," the department stated.
The Thursday ferry runs between Rockland and Vinalhaven that are normally performed by the Spear will be done by the Everett Libby.
The Spear has been serving Vinalhaven since March 2022.
The ferry can carry 250 passengers and 23 motor vehicles.
The ferry run from Vinalhaven, located 15 miles off Rockland, is a one hour and 15 minute one-way trip.
The $10.2 million new ferry was launched on April 9, 2021 at the Washburn & Doughty shipyard in East Boothbay, but the vessel was not delivered to the Maine State Ferry Service dock in Rockland until the middle of January 2022. The use of the vessel was delayed for reasons that included training for the crews.