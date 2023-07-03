THOMASTON — The federal government has again found numerous workplace safety violations at the Dragon cement plant.
On June 29, the Mine Safety and Health Administration issued its findings from inspections conducted in May 2023.
The inspections were done at 16 facilities across the country including the plant in Thomaston.
The inspection led to 33 citations for safety violations, according to the inspection report. Ten of the violations were considered significant, according to the report.
All 33 of the citations received from MSHA by Dragon were classified under section 104(a) of the Mine Act for violations of mandatory health or safety standards that could significantly and substantially contribute to the cause and effect of a mine safety or health hazard.
“The Mine Safety and Health Administration is troubled by the fact that our impact inspections continue to discover the same hazards we’ve identified as root causes for many of the fatal accidents that have occurred this year,” said Assistant Secretary for Mine Safety and Health Chris Williamson in a statement issued about the nationwide inspections. “Mine operators are responsible for providing a safe and healthy work environment and adequate training for their employees. Impact inspections remain an important tool to hold operators accountable and require corrective actions that eliminate hazards that put miners’ safety and health at risk.”
In November 2016, Dragon Cement received nine citations, of which two were for "significant and substantial," violations, defined on the MSHA's website as meaning that in the judgment of the MSHA inspector, there exists a reasonable likelihood the hazard contributed to or will result in an injury or illness of a reasonably serious nature. The other seven citations were for non-significant and substantial violations.
In November and December 2010, a mine safety inspector issued 53 citations and 10 orders to the company. Six of the 10 orders were issued for failure to abate previously cited hazardous conditions.
Dragon issued a statement on Monday, July 3 in response to the inspection report.
"Dragon reaffirms its commitment to safety and collaborative efforts with the industry and government agencies. Recent inspections by the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) resulted in citations primarily related to housekeeping. Dragon promptly addressed these citations and worked closely with MSHA to improve plant safety," the company stated.
"The number of citations does not reflect our commitment to safety, and we took this opportunity to work with MSHA to improve our plant safety," stated Plant Manager Jennifer Small in the news release.
"Dragon's ongoing efforts include reinforcing housekeeping practices and continuous improvement in safety protocols. The company remains focused on the well-being of its employees and the community. Dragon strives to maintain the highest safety standards and be an industry leader in responsible and socially conscious practices," the news release concludes.