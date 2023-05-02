ROCKLAND — Since June 2020, residents and visitors have been able to relax in a downtown community space created on Oak Street.
That may come to an end Monday evening, May 8.
Resentment about Cafe Miranda taking up parking spaces in previous years in a nearby parking lot is fueling the proposal by Councilor Nicole Kalloch to order the re-opening of the Main Street section of Oak Street.
Councilor Sarah Austin pointed out at the Monday, May 1 Council meeting that the two issues are separate ones and that the city now has regulations in placed to prevent a single business from taking up more spaces than allowed.
The city first voted in early 2020 to close off the section of Oak Street from Main Street to the rear of the buildings that front Main Street. That came during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as a way for restaurants to not only serve customers outside but a downtown space for people to gather.
Local artists came and painted a mural on the street.
"This has provided a colorful place directly off Main Street that people can sit and enjoy being outside," Austin said.
Austin said an increasing number of people are using the space during the summer and pointed out it has become a venue for free community events.
Councilor Penny York voiced concern that the city was considering implementing a pilot paid parking project downtown while at the same time eliminating parking spaces.
There are only three parking spaces marked out along the side of the section of Oak Street that is closed. The closing does not affect the parking lot in the rear of the block nor the remainder of the street that remains open to the public.
Councilor Adam Lachman said there are not just two options -- opening it up to vehicle traffic or closing it for the summer. The city should look to maximize the use of the space for community events such as when the Strand used it last year.
Councilor Nicole Kalloch is sponsoring an order on the May 8 agenda to countermand the earlier vote of the Council that closed the street during the summer and fall. The City Council voted unanimously on Dec. 12, 2022 to close that section of the street on May 1, 2023 to allow it to continue to be a community space.
Kalloch said at the May 1 Council meeting that it was not equitable when one business was allowed to use parking spaces in front of its place as well as the street and spaces in the parking lot across the street.
City Manager Tom Luttrell acknowledged the city had not proper oversight in the past of that area. He said, however, there have been no requests by any downtown business yet to lease parking spaces. If there was a request it could only be for the spaces immediately in front of the restaurant.
The City Council approved on March 12 setting fees for use of sidewalks and parking spaces immediately adjacent to businesses. Those businesses can get permits from the city for only adjacent to their businesses at $8 per square foot.
Kalloch also said that the closure affects snow removal by public services. The City Council, however, voted Dec. 12, 2022 to open the street to vehicle traffic through April 30 to allow for snow removal. The vote was unanimous.