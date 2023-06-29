News

Fōda farmers market

Customers purchase wares at the Friday farmers market outside Fōda restaurant in Appleton.

 Photo by Christine Simmonds

APPLETON — Fōda restaurant in Appleton hosted its first self-described "hootenany" on Friday, June 23.

This event combined the eatery's weekly Friday farmers market, held from 3 to 6 p.m. outside the restaurant, with a pig roast and live music. Attendees could purchase a plate of food including pork, beans and cornbread, plus a drink menu was available as well.

Fōda bbq

Fōda restaurant in Appleton hosts a pig roast "hootenany" where people can enjoy live music, a farmers market and buy food and drinks.
Fōda ducks

The ducks at Fōda restaurant in Appleton settle down for the evening.
Fōda families

Families enjoy live music and time together at Fōda restaurant in Appleton.
Fōda farmers market

The weekly farmers market at Fōda restaurant in Appleton.
Fōda band

Live music at Fōda restaurant in Appleton.

