APPLETON — Fōda restaurant in Appleton hosted its first self-described "hootenany" on Friday, June 23.
This event combined the eatery's weekly Friday farmers market, held from 3 to 6 p.m. outside the restaurant, with a pig roast and live music. Attendees could purchase a plate of food including pork, beans and cornbread, plus a drink menu was available as well.
Owner and chef Brian Beggarly, who shares cooking and operations with chef Andrew Bridge, said the idea to host a farmers market came about organically during discussions with friends who were helping with the restaurant's opening.
The property at 48 Peabody Road has plenty of outside space, and Beggarly said they learned the weekly market in Union, ordinarily held on Fridays, was not going to happen this summer.
"We deal with farmers all the time," Beggarly said. So Fōda took over the Friday time slot, but nixed the vendors fees required by most markets. "Just show up and sell your stuff," he said.
Once the farmers markets began happening, Beggarly said it made sense to combine that event with the monthly live music and animal roast he and Bridge wanted to hold.
Fōda is also a community hub. "We just want to be part of the neighborhood," Beggarly said. He regularly collaborates with his neighbor, who formerly owned the place and operated the Briar Patch restaurant there. "He's been so supportive," Beggarly commented.
In addition to the view of the mountains from the front yard, customers can also visit with the livestock living on the property, which now include goats and ducks.
Beggarly said he and Bridge are excited to add goat milk products, and neighbors have already asked about renting the goats for lawn management.
As for the ducks, Beggarly said theoretically they will begin to produce eggs for use in the restaurant at some point, "but right now they are living rent-free."
Fōda restaurant is open Wednesday to Saturday, 4 to 9 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner service on Fridays begins at 7 p.m. after the farmers market.