The amount of toxic chemicals being emitted into the air of Knox County has declined during the past few years but there were still more than 30,000 pounds released annually, according to the latest federal records.
In Knox County, four manufacturers account for the 30,000 pounds of toxic chemicals released into the air during 2021, according to the most recent Toxic Release Inventory program report issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Those chemicals are ammonia, zinc and zinc compounds, manganese and manganese compounds, n-Hexane, nitric acid, styrene, chromium and chromium compounds and nickel and nickel compounds.
The EPA notes that the Toxic Release Inventory program tracks the management of certain toxic chemicals that may pose a threat to human health and the environment. U.S. facilities in different industry sectors must report annually how much of each chemical is released to the environment and/or managed through recycling, energy recovery and treatment. A release of a chemical means that it is emitted to the air or water, or placed in some type of land disposal.
The information submitted by facilities is compiled in the TRI which the EPA maintains "helps support informed decision-making by companies, government agencies, non-governmental organizations and the public."
In general, chemicals covered by the TRI Program are those that cause: cancer or chronic human health effects; significant adverse, acute health effects; or significant adverse environmental effects, according to the EPA.
Facilities that report to TRI are typically larger facilities involved in manufacturing, metal mining, electric power generation, chemical manufacturing and hazardous waste treatment. Not all industry sectors are covered by the TRI Program, and not all facilities in covered sectors are required to report to TRI. There are currently 770 individually listed chemicals and 33 chemical categories covered by the TRI Program. The EPA notes the TRI chemical list does not include all toxic chemicals used in the United States. The air emissions also do not include vehicle exhausts or emissions from homes or emissions at the gas pumps.
The TRI program was created as part of a response to several events that raised public concern about local preparedness for chemical emergencies and the availability of information on hazardous substances.
On Dec. 4, 1984, a cloud of extremely toxic methyl isocyanate gas escaped from a Union Carbide Chemical plant in Bhopal, India. Thousands of people died that night in what is widely considered to be the worst industrial disaster in history, the EPA noted. Thousands more died later as a result of their exposure, and survivors continue to suffer with permanent disabilities. In 1985, a serious chemical release occurred at a similar plant in West Virginia.
In 1986, Congress passed the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act to support and promote emergency planning and to provide the public with information about releases of toxic chemicals in their community.
In Knox County, four manufacturers are required to file annual reports that become the Toxic Release Inventory list. That includes the Dragon Products cement plant in Thomaston, International Flavors and Fragrances' carrageenan plant in Rockland, snowplow manufacturer Fisher Engineering in Rockland and boat maker North End Composites in Rockland.
The four combined released 30,003 pounds of toxic chemicals into the air in Knox County during 2021. This is down from 33,178 pounds in 2020 and 47,672 pounds in 2019.
Statewide, there were 2.9 million pounds released into the air in 2021, up from 2.7 million pounds in 2020 but down from 4.4 million pounds in 2019. The Sappi paper mill in Skowhegan released the most toxic chemicals into the air in Maine during 2021 at 897,000 pounds — mostly ammonia and methanol.
Dragon Products
In Knox County, Dragon Products released 8,935 pounds of toxic chemicals into the air in 2021. This consisted of 5,085 pounds of ammonia, 3,850 pounds of zinc and zinc compounds and 63 pounds of manganese and manganese compounds. Ammonia can irritate the lungs and skin, according to the CDC.
Most zinc enters the environment as the result of mining, purifying of zinc, lead and cadmium ores, steel production, coal burning and burning of wastes, according to the CDC.
Rick Perkins, compliance section manager of the Maine Department of Environmental Protection's Bureau of Air Quality said since 2020, the agency has had a few dust complaints about Dragon. The DEP has also documented some license condition violations that are currently under review by the Department.
He said he could not comment on the specifics of the violations since it was an ongoing compliance/enforcement case. The company has been issued notices of violations of its emissions permit in the past, prior to 2020. The large dust pile on the grounds of the Dragon property has been a source of complaints from nearby businesses and residents for years.
The dust pile originated from the cement making process. The dust was collected from a dust control system as opposed to allowing it to vent into the atmosphere during the making of cement clinker in the kiln. In the past, the dust was simply collected and stored outside, but today, the process has changed in that they now recycle 100% of the “clinker kiln dust” back into the cement manufacturing process, the company said in 2020.
Michael Martunas of Dragon Products said the company submits data annually to the Emissions Inventory database in accordance with the requirements of EPA regulations. The current kiln system at Dragon, commissioned in 2004, replaced and modernized existing equipment.
"This new technology is considered the most modern technology for cement production for energy efficiency and the control of emissions," Martunas said. "The facility’s process equipment and air pollution control technologies are operated and maintained to ensure efficient operation, minimize emissions, and meet all applicable state and federal air emissions limits. Dragon is also subject to the EPA’s most stringent clean air act regulations referred to as the Maximum Achievable Control Technology requirements."
According to the TRI records, the amount of toxic chemicals released into the air by Dragon in 2021 is up from 8,687 pounds in 2020, but down from 11,795 pounds in 2019. Before the new kiln system was implemented, the chemical release was nearly 80,000 pounds annually.
Dragon Products Company manufactures Portland cement using a dry process consisting of quarrying and crushing; raw materials grinding and blending; clinker production; and finish grinding, packing and storage. The company is owned by the Mexican company Elementia.
IFF
The manufacturing plant off Tillson Avenue, which is now owned by International Flavors and Fragrances, released 993 pounds of toxic chemicals into the air during 2021 at its Rockland waterfront plant. This is up from 820 pounds in 2020 but less than the 1,085 pounds released in 2019. The plant produces carrageenan, which is used as a food stabilizer and with other products. IFF bought the plant from DuPont Nutrition USA Inc. in 2021.
The plant is a manufacturer of carrageenan, clarified locust bean gum and other hydrocolloids used mostly as food additives. The plant also manufactures agarose for use in molecular biology.
Of the 993 pounds emitted into the air during 2021, 930 pounds consisted of n-Hexane. The remaining 63 pounds was nitric acid.
The chemical n-Hexane is made from crude oil, according to the U.S. CDC, and n-Hexane can effect the neurological system.
International Flavors issued a statement Saturday, March 11 on the report.
"IFF’s Rockland facility operates in compliance with environmental permits issued by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection," the company stated.
"The emissions mostly result from consuming natural gas and fuel oil to operate industrial boilers. This activity is not unique to IFF’s operation in Rockland, and is common in many business sectors operating throughout Maine. IFF’s boilers are not particularly large or unique, and the emissions associated with these boilers are relatively modest and unremarkable," IFF stated
"With that being said, we’re committed to reducing our environmental impact everywhere we operate, and we have made recent, substantial investments in our Rockland facility with the goal of significantly reducing our fuel consumption and future emissions. To learn more about our environmental commitments and progress, you can read more in our publicly available ESG+ Report," the company concluded in its statement.
The air emissions license for the plant issued in December 2022 by the DEP continues to list Dupont Nutrition USA, Inc. as the license holder.
Fisher Engineering
Fisher Engineering released 217 pounds of toxic chemicals into the air during 2021 at its facility in Rockland's Industrial Park. This is up from 192 pounds in 2020 but down from 262 in 2019. In 2018, the company reported releasing 2,931 pounds into the air.
The 271 pounds released in 2021 consisted of 187 pounds of manganese and manganese compounds, 22 pounds of chromium and chromium compounds and eight pounds of nickel and nickel compounds.
Manganese is a hard, gray metal that is frequently used in the production of steel, according to the CDC. The federal health agency notes the greatest risks is exposure to the chemical by workers.
North End Composites
North End Composites, also located in the Rockland Industrial Park, released 19,773 pounds of toxic chemicals into the air in 2021. This was down from 23,479 in 2020 and 34,550 in 2019.
The releases in 2021 were all styrene, which is used in the process of making fiberglass boats.
Jason Constantine, the president and chief executive officer of North End Composites, said styrene breaks down in one to two days and does not accumulate over time. He said this is not like PFAs which are known as forever chemicals that never break down.
The company continually looks for materials that have lower quantities of styrene, he said. The company also uses a closed-mold manufacturing process that reduces the release of styrene, he said.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the highest potential exposure occurs with styrene is with workers in the reinforced-plastics industry, where workers may be exposed to high air concentrations and also have dermal exposure to liquid styrene or resins.
Constantine said the reduction in 2021 is both due to the effort to find products with lower amounts of styrene but also due to decreased production due to things such as supply chain issues and labor shortage.
North End Composites manufactures sailboats and power boats utilizing molded fiberglass technology.