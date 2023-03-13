News

Dragon Products cement plant

An aerial view of the Dragon Products cement plant in Thomaston.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

The amount of toxic chemicals being emitted into the air of Knox County has declined during the past few years but there were still more than 30,000 pounds released annually, according to the latest federal records.

In Knox County, four manufacturers account for the 30,000 pounds of toxic chemicals released into the air during 2021, according to the most recent Toxic Release Inventory program report issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Those chemicals are ammonia, zinc and zinc compounds, manganese and manganese compounds, n-Hexane, nitric acid, styrene, chromium and chromium compounds and nickel and nickel compounds.

