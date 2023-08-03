Environment

Local mushroom expert Greg Marley will lead an outdoor presentation on Wild Mushroom Identification at Merryspring Nature Center Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This day-long class is devoted to building the basic knowledge needed to identify common mushrooms and to begin a lifetime of wild mushrooming. The class will combine indoor lecture and outdoor experience in the forest to explore identification features, ecology and the seasonal occurrence of mushrooms. Participants will look at edible as well as common poisonous mushrooms and may end the day by cooking some of the mushrooms they find. Focus will be on learning a few common edible and medicinal mushrooms and building skills for ongoing identification. Come prepared for a mild hike. Participants are invited to bring fresh examples of mushrooms from their local woods and fields.