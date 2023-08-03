Local mushroom expert Greg Marley will lead an outdoor presentation on Wild Mushroom Identification at Merryspring Nature Center Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This day-long class is devoted to building the basic knowledge needed to identify common mushrooms and to begin a lifetime of wild mushrooming. The class will combine indoor lecture and outdoor experience in the forest to explore identification features, ecology and the seasonal occurrence of mushrooms. Participants will look at edible as well as common poisonous mushrooms and may end the day by cooking some of the mushrooms they find. Focus will be on learning a few common edible and medicinal mushrooms and building skills for ongoing identification. Come prepared for a mild hike. Participants are invited to bring fresh examples of mushrooms from their local woods and fields.
Marley has been collecting, studying, eating, growing and teaching mushrooms for over 45 years. He spreads his knowledge of mushrooms through walks, talks and classes held across New England and beyond. Marley is the author of the award-winning book “Chanterelle Dreams, Amanita Nightmares; The Love Lore and Mystic of Mushrooms.” As a volunteer mushroom identification consultant to Poison Centers across New England, he provides expertise in mushroom poisoning cases.
The cost of this program is $80 with a $10 discount for Merryspring members. Guests should be prepared to walk on uneven terrain for up to 3 hours during the outdoor portion of this workshop.
This program is part of the Weekend Workshop series at Merryspring. Participants may sign up for this workshop by contacting Merryspring at 236-2239 or info@merryspring.org. Space is limited, with preregistration required.