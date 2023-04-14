Environment

This spring students from The Riley School, Camden-Rockport Middle School and Seaside Village Pre-school will be searching for invasive plants on their campuses, digging them out, and planting native species.

At Camden-Rockport Middle School, Mrs. Owens Environmental Club student members and parent volunteers will get out their trowels and search for invasive plants that are crowding out our native plants. They hope to purchase planters made at Five Hills High School from recycled materials to show off the diversity and beauty of native plants. This project dovetails well with the effort underway to create a Learning Landscape at the school with Coastal Mountains Land Trust and Knox-Lincoln Country Soil and Water Conservation District.