Environment

Glass-bead corn

The Rockport Public Library will host Charlie Costello, Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m., for a presentation about seed-saving, community seed banks, and regenerative agriculture. Costello will discuss these practices through the lens of community resilience-building. The program will also include demonstrations of seed-saving techniques.

“In 2009, I built a greenhouse, and my whole life changed,” said Costello. “My eyes were opened to the magic of a tiny seed carrying all of a plant’s unique characteristics: taste, color, texture, and more.”