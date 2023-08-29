The Rockport Public Library will host Charlie Costello, Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m., for a presentation about seed-saving, community seed banks, and regenerative agriculture. Costello will discuss these practices through the lens of community resilience-building. The program will also include demonstrations of seed-saving techniques.
“In 2009, I built a greenhouse, and my whole life changed,” said Costello. “My eyes were opened to the magic of a tiny seed carrying all of a plant’s unique characteristics: taste, color, texture, and more.”
In 2019, Costello took a deep dive into the world of seeds and attended the Seed Saver’s Exchange “Seed School” on a farm in Decorah, Iowa. He is also a member of the Practical Farmers of Iowa, the Maine Organic Farmers and Growers Association, and The Wild Seed Project.
Costello’s talk will emphasize the importance of preserving food heritage, nurturing aspiring gardeners and helping communities gain strength though shared experiences growing and harvesting food.
Costello is an author, photographer, and seed-keeper who spent most of his life in the San Francisco Bay Area. He and his wife now reside in Rockport. Costello has given talks at the San Francisco and Sacramento Flower and Garden shows, the Seed Savers Exchange's Summer Campout and the Kensington Library. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Santa Clara University and a master’s degree in Asian Studies from the University of San Francisco.
For more information about this program and other offerings from the Rockport Public Library, visit rockportlibrary.net.