James Rutter will lead an online presentation titled, “Repurposing Marine Plastic Waste into Art & Education Programs” in a webinar hosted by Merryspring Nature Center on Tuesday, April 25, at noon.
This informative presentation will focus on the issue of marine debris and the innovative solutions implemented to recycle plastic waste from the aquaculture industry. The talk will feature a new initiative between Maine Sea Grant and Haystack Mountain School of Crafts, which involves a community-based digital fabrication center and several educational programs.
Rutter, technology director at Haystack Mountain School, will showcase examples of the work from the project and explain how discarded plastic items are repurposed into art or functional objects. The presentation will also provide practical tips and ideas for anyone interested in repurposing marine plastic waste into art or education programs. This event is ideal for artists, educators, and anyone concerned about the impact of marine debris on the environment. Participants will gain a deeper understanding of the issue and learn how to impact their communities positively.
This program is part of the Spring Online Talk series at Merryspring. Access to a computer or smart device is required to attend. Email info@merryspring.org to register for this program. Zoom links are sent on the mornings of the talks. Talks are not recorded. Attendance is free for all.