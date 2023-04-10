Environment

Repurposing marine plastic waste

Merryspring Nature Center will host a talk on repurposing marine plastic waste April 25.

 Photo by James Rutter.

James Rutter will lead an online presentation titled, “Repurposing Marine Plastic Waste into Art & Education Programs” in a webinar hosted by Merryspring Nature Center on Tuesday, April 25, at noon.

This informative presentation will focus on the issue of marine debris and the innovative solutions implemented to recycle plastic waste from the aquaculture industry. The talk will feature a new initiative between Maine Sea Grant and Haystack Mountain School of Crafts, which involves a community-based digital fabrication center and several educational programs.