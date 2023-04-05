Environment

Maine's Tidal Habitat

Merryspring Nature Center will host a presentation on Maine's Tidal Habitat April 11.

 Photo by Mike Burke.

Mike Burke will lead an online presentation titled, “Planning for Resilience in Maine's Tidal Habitat” in a webinar hosted by Merryspring Nature Center Tuesday, April 11 at noon.

Burke, principal water resources engineer with Inter-Fluve, will explore the natural resiliency of coastal wetlands, and describe threats to tidal wetlands resulting from factors such as historical agricultural practices, infrastructure, and sea level rise. The presentation will then preview strategies to enhance resiliency in these habitats and efforts underway by many collaborators to return the tides and restore these habitats for the future.