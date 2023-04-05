Mike Burke will lead an online presentation titled, “Planning for Resilience in Maine's Tidal Habitat” in a webinar hosted by Merryspring Nature Center Tuesday, April 11 at noon.
Burke, principal water resources engineer with Inter-Fluve, will explore the natural resiliency of coastal wetlands, and describe threats to tidal wetlands resulting from factors such as historical agricultural practices, infrastructure, and sea level rise. The presentation will then preview strategies to enhance resiliency in these habitats and efforts underway by many collaborators to return the tides and restore these habitats for the future.
Burke established and leads the Inter-Fluve office in Damariscotta and is focused on aquatic ecosystems, understanding the vulnerabilities of coastal habitats to change, and planning for resiliency of these habitats in response to climate change and sea-level rise. He lives along the banks of the Sheepscot River Estuary with his family.
This program is part of the Spring Online Talk series at Merryspring. Access to a computer or smart device is required to attend. Email info@merryspring.org to register for this program. Zoom links are sent on the mornings of the talks. Talks are not recorded. Attendance is free for all.