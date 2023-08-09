The Megunticook River Citizens Advisory Committee invites the community to a conversation with Matt Bernier and Jamie Carter of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, as they break down the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grant and what it means for the Megunticook Watershed Project in Camden. The event will take place on Wednesday Aug. 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Camp Bishopswood in Hope, 98 Bishops Wood Road. RSVP for the event by emailing megunticookriver@fbenvironmental.com.
Matt Bernier graduated from Cornell University with a Bachelor of Science in civil and environmental engineering and is a licensed professional engineer in Maine, his home state. Prior to working for NOAA as a Marine Habitat Resource Specialist with the Restoration Center, part of NOAA Fisheries, he worked for 19 years for a consulting firm in Maine working on dam and hydropower projects all over the Northeast, where his work included the study and design of fish passage and protection projects, hydrologic and hydraulic modeling, instream flow studies, stream restoration and dam removal. Based in Orono since 2008, his work for NOAA includes managing and providing technical assistance to restoration and resiliency projects under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law including dam removals, fishways, culvert replacements and salt marsh restoration. He previously served as project manager and technical monitor for the nationally recognized Penobscot River Restoration Project that now sees millions of river herring returning to Penobscot Bay.
Jamie Carter is a physical scientist with the NOAA Office for Coastal Management where he develops and delivers geospatial products and services to support coastal management and decision making throughout New England. Much of his effort is focused on increasing community resilience to coastal hazards through the effective use of scientific data and tools. Carter provides technical assistance to coastal communities and coordinates geospatial activities with Federal and State agencies and other organizations. He also helps maintain NOAA’s Digital Coast, a website that provides not only coastal data, but also the tools, training, and information needed to make these data truly useful. Carter received a Master of Science in physical geography from Oregon State University. Prior to starting with NOAA in 2003, he worked with the United States Geological Survey, studying instream fish habitat, watershed hydrology, and land use. He is based in Falmouth.