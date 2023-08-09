Environment

The Megunticook River Citizens Advisory Committee invites the community to a conversation with Matt Bernier and Jamie Carter of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, as they break down the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grant and what it means for the Megunticook Watershed Project in Camden. The event will take place on Wednesday Aug. 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Camp Bishopswood in Hope, 98 Bishops Wood Road. RSVP for the event by emailing megunticookriver@fbenvironmental.com.

Matt Bernier graduated from Cornell University with a Bachelor of Science in civil and environmental engineering and is a licensed professional engineer in Maine, his home state. Prior to working for NOAA as a Marine Habitat Resource Specialist with the Restoration Center, part of NOAA Fisheries, he worked for 19 years for a consulting firm in Maine working on dam and hydropower projects all over the Northeast, where his work included the study and design of fish passage and protection projects, hydrologic and hydraulic modeling, instream flow studies, stream restoration and dam removal. Based in Orono since 2008, his work for NOAA includes managing and providing technical assistance to restoration and resiliency projects under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law including dam removals, fishways, culvert replacements and salt marsh restoration. He previously served as project manager and technical monitor for the nationally recognized Penobscot River Restoration Project that now sees millions of river herring returning to Penobscot Bay.

Recommended for you