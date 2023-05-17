Environment

Onur Apul will lead an online presentation, “PFAS in Maine” in a webinar hosted by Merryspring Nature Center Tuesday, May 23, at noon.

Apul will talk about general aspects of PFAS chemical class, their known hazards, policy framework and available technologies to handle the crisis with a focus on his recently funded research project at the University of Maine. His research focuses on evaluating intermolecular interactions between organic pollutants and carbon-based adsorbents within water treatment context.