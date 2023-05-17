Onur Apul will lead an online presentation, “PFAS in Maine” in a webinar hosted by Merryspring Nature Center Tuesday, May 23, at noon.
Apul will talk about general aspects of PFAS chemical class, their known hazards, policy framework and available technologies to handle the crisis with a focus on his recently funded research project at the University of Maine. His research focuses on evaluating intermolecular interactions between organic pollutants and carbon-based adsorbents within water treatment context.
With more than 70 peer-reviewed journal articles he has submitted 7 patent applications to date and has given more than 100 presentations including invited keynote lectures and invited talks at national and international meetings.
Apul earned his doctorate in Environmental Engineering at Clemson University, S.C. in 2014. He was inducted to the "40 Under 40" cohort of American Academy of Environmental Engineers and Scientists in 2023 and also received the Early Career Research Award from the Maine College of Engineering and Computing. Apul is currently an Assistant Professor in Civil and Environmental Engineering at University of Maine.
This program is part of the Winter Online Talk series at Merryspring. Access to a computer or smart device is required to attend. Please email info@merryspring.org to register for this program. Zoom links are sent on the mornings of the talks. Talks are not recorded. Attendance is free for all. For more information on this program, call 236-2239.