Environment

The Megunticook River Citizens Advisory Committee hosted another in the monthly speaker series Aug. 23 at Camp Bishopswood, located on Megunticook Lake in Hope. FB Environmental invited Matt Bernier and Jamie Carter of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to talk about the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grant and accompanying watershed project that is currently underway in Camden. Approximately 60 community members were in attendance.

Alison McKellar, select board member of Camden, started the community forum with a discussion about why the town began studying the dams more closely in 2017. The biggest issues that were worth exploring when the watershed project began were aesthetics and flooding. McKellar then touched on the National Coastal Resilience Fund from NFWF and NOAA, and how the funds work to provide resilience, fish, and wildlife benefits to communities.