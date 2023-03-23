Environment

Maine Coast Heritage Trust, a statewide land conservation organization, has announced that the Maine Land Trust Network 2023 Maine Land Conservation Conference, being held virtually until the end of March, will culminate in a live gathering on May 3 at the Samoset Resort in Rockport, where the recipient of the annual Espy Land Heritage Award will be announced and where MCHT’s new Land Trust Program Director will be introduced.

“With more than 80 land trusts representing 2,500 miles of trails, 340 water access points, and 2.6 million conserved acres, Maine is home to an inspiring network of conservationists working together to ensure a common set of goals,” said retiring Land Trust Program Director, and 20-year MCHT veteran, Warren Whitney. Whitney announced on Jan. 4 that he would be retiring and applications for the Land Trust Program Director position were due on Feb. 12, 2023.

Tags

Recommended for you