AUGUSTA — In January 2024, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection will release the most recent revision of the Maine Solid Waste Management and Recycling Plan (the "Waste Plan"). In compliance with 38 MRSA 2122, this statewide plan is carried out every five years. The most recent Waste Plan was released in 2019, and it is available here.
The Department is seeking public input for updating the Waste Plan and will be hosting a series of five regional stakeholder meetings as part of that stakeholder process. These meetings will be accessible either in-person or remotely, ensuring all interested parties are able to participate.
DEP views this plan as an opportunity for open discussion and to solicit comments from residents, businesses, municipalities, and other stakeholders throughout Maine about current efforts to support the state’s solid waste management hierarchy. Plan discussions will focus on strategies and actions for the Department and solid waste management entities to make progress toward Maine’s statewide recycling, composting, and waste reduction goals, including short-term changes and laying the groundwork for longer-term opportunities with capital investments that may require a longer period for return on investment.
Waste Plan meetings will take place from late June to early August of 2023 at University of Maine and University of Southern Maine campuses in Presque Isle, Machias, Orono, Augusta, and Portland. Early in June, the Department will issue a follow-up press release that includes a detailed timeline describing how and when to participate in the stakeholder meetings.
Those who are interested in participating in these regional stake holder meetings, would like to receive notifications regarding future actions the Department is taking in developing the Waste Plan, or have any other questions or comments, can sign up for the Department’s materials management plan listserv by emailing: mainewasteplan2024@maine.gov.