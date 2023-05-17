Environment

AUGUSTA — In January 2024, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection will release the most recent revision of the Maine Solid Waste Management and Recycling Plan (the "Waste Plan"). In compliance with 38 MRSA 2122, this statewide plan is carried out every five years. The most recent Waste Plan was released in 2019, and it is available here

The Department is seeking public input for updating the Waste Plan and will be hosting a series of five regional stakeholder meetings as part of that stakeholder process. These meetings will be accessible either in-person or remotely, ensuring all interested parties are able to participate.