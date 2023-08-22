Environment

Camden Native Plant Sale

The Camden Public Library and Wild Ones Midcoast Maine Chapter, will hold the second annual Camden Native Plant Celebration & Sale Sept. 16.

The Camden Public Library, in partnership with Wild Ones Midcoast Maine Chapter, presents the second annual Camden Native Plant Celebration & Sale to be held on the grounds of the Camden Amphitheatre Sunday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be shopping from local native plant nurseries, educational booths, conversations with native plant experts, kids' activities, music, and more.

All plants available during the event are from local native plant nurseries and are grown without the use of pesticides, herbicides, and neonicotinoids. Once established in the right environment, native plants are low maintenance and normally do not require watering, fertilizer, herbicide, fungicides, or pesticides. They are vital for local native insects and wildlife and promote vibrant, thriving ecosystems. Participating native plant growers will include Rooted Elements Native Plants, Rebel Hill Farm, Blue Aster Native Plants, Honey Petal Plants, Crystal Lake Farm and Nursery, and Bas Rouge Farm & Forge.