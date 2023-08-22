The Camden Public Library, in partnership with Wild Ones Midcoast Maine Chapter, presents the second annual Camden Native Plant Celebration & Sale to be held on the grounds of the Camden Amphitheatre Sunday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be shopping from local native plant nurseries, educational booths, conversations with native plant experts, kids' activities, music, and more.
All plants available during the event are from local native plant nurseries and are grown without the use of pesticides, herbicides, and neonicotinoids. Once established in the right environment, native plants are low maintenance and normally do not require watering, fertilizer, herbicide, fungicides, or pesticides. They are vital for local native insects and wildlife and promote vibrant, thriving ecosystems. Participating native plant growers will include Rooted Elements Native Plants, Rebel Hill Farm, Blue Aster Native Plants, Honey Petal Plants, Crystal Lake Farm and Nursery, and Bas Rouge Farm & Forge.
Pre-sales are available directly through each grower’s website. Visit midcoastmaine.wildones.org/2023-native-plant-sale for more information on how to order plants ahead of time. Pre-ordered plants will be available for pickup in the parking lot adjacent to the Amphitheatre. Many plants, books, and other related goods will also be available for sale in the Amphitheatre during the event.
This event is part of the Camden Public Library’s ongoing celebration of Fredrick Law Olmsted Sr. and the library's historic parks. Considered by many to be the father of modern-day landscape architecture, Olmsted’s firm oversaw the design of Camden’s iconic Harbor Park, noted for its utilization of native plants and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Together with the library’s Amphitheatre, designed by Fletcher Steele (and designated a National Historic Landmark in 2013), the two parks are champions of native plant and garden design. A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit the Camden Public Library.
The event will be held rain or shine. A portion of the proceeds from all sales will benefit the Camden Public Library. This event has been organized in partnership with Amy Thomsen, restoration ecologist and Cayla Mäki-Pittman, Master Gardener, Harmless Gardens.