Lifelong birder and photographer, Don Reimer, will lead the second annual Bart Wood Memorial Bird Walk at Merryspring Nature Center Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 a.m.
Just in time for the spring migration of many songbirds, this program will teach new birders how to look for and identify avian species. Reimer will lead this walking tour through the forests and fields of Merryspring searching for singing songbirds among the trees and gardens. Along the way, he will offer tips for finding and identifying birds by their song and by plumage. This class is an introduction to the world of birding and a way to become familiar with native bird species. Birders of all skill levels are welcome.
Reimer, who resides in Warren, is a board member of the Midcoast Audubon Society. He has led field excursions for local environmental organizations and the American Birding Association National Convention. He is a board member of the Friends of Maine Coastal Islands National Wildlife Refuge in Rockland and has participated in multiple citizen science projects, including Project Feeder Watch, the Atlas of Breeding Birds in Maine (1978–83), the Maine Owl Survey, and the International Shorebird Survey. He has served as compiler for the Thomaston–Rockland and Pemaquid–Damariscotta Christmas Bird Counts. Currently he serves as a regional coordinator for the 2018–22 Maine Bird Atlas project. His bi-monthly column Birding with Don Reimer has appeared in the Rockland Free Press since 2007.
This is an outdoor program. Guests should wear weather-appropriate clothing and sturdy shoes. Binoculars are encouraged but not necessary.
This program is part of the Weekend Workshop series at Merryspring. The cost is $5, with free admission for Merryspring members. Space is limited, so guests must preregister and pay by contacting Merryspring at 236-2239 or info@merryspring.org.