Bird watchers

Bird watchers at Merryspring Nature Center.

Lifelong birder and photographer, Don Reimer, will lead the second annual Bart Wood Memorial Bird Walk at Merryspring Nature Center Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 a.m.

Just in time for the spring migration of many songbirds, this program will teach new birders how to look for and identify avian species. Reimer will lead this walking tour through the forests and fields of Merryspring searching for singing songbirds among the trees and gardens. Along the way, he will offer tips for finding and identifying birds by their song and by plumage. This class is an introduction to the world of birding and a way to become familiar with native bird species. Birders of all skill levels are welcome.