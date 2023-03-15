UNION — There was standing room only at the Union Masonic Lodge on Thursday, March 9 with more than 200 people from Warren, Union and surrounding communities who came out for a forum on proposed metal mining in those towns.
The event was organized by the anti-mining advocacy group “Citizens Against Residential Mining Activity,” known as CARMA.
CARMA was formed at the direction of the Crawford Lake Association’s board of directors in February in response to metal mining interest from Exiro Minerals Corp. of Toronto.
The panel assembled to answer questions consisted of four individuals: state Rep. William Pluecker, an independent from Warren; Drummond Woodsum lawyer Aga Dixon, who worked with residents in Pembroke to fight a proposed mine and is the legal representative for CARMA; Jan Morrill of Rockland, who works for the Earthworks community and environmental justice nonprofit as an expert in mining waste, called tailing; and Nickie Sekera of Fryeburg, a co-founder of the Community Water Justice group, which is focused on protecting public and safe access to water in Maine.
People at the meeting asked about mining pollution, data from previous mining, ordinance changes, the role of state entities regarding mining and how metal mining could affect other local proposals like the solar farm in Warren.
Morrill, the expert on mining waste, said metal mining poses a danger to water sources.
She said mining companies always tell communities they have the newest technology and the best standards in place to prevent pollution and protect the residents.
“The reality is very different,” she said. These mining operations produce waste that goes into the air and into the water.
Morrill said Earthworks found that 100% of mining companies said they would not pollute while proposing a project, and then 76% of those companies still caused pollution.
The type of mine Exiro is proposing often releases sulfides, which can then turn into sulfuric acid through a process called acid mine drainage, she said.
Once a mine is no longer profitable, Morrill said the mining company will leave the project and will also leave behind its waste. Taxpayers are then responsible for dealing with the cleanup and water treatment.
She asked those in attendance to think about what would happen to their water sources, lakes and ponds used for recreation, local businesses and property values after the mining was finished.
The March 9 community discussion was moderated by Warren resident and CARMA member Pen Williamson.
Williamson said CARMA was currently working on revisions to strengthen the Warren and Union mining ordinances, which they hope to take to the annual town meeting for voter approval.
Williamson said this forum was an opportunity for community members to obtain accurate information about nickel mining operations and the legislation around such projects.
“This is the second time we’ve been around,” Williamson said, referencing Knox Nickel Co., which proposed a similar mining project near Crawford Pond in the 1990s. Williamson pointed out that, in that instance, the two communities stopped the project through citizen opposition and the passage of strong mining ordinances in Warren and Union.
At that time, Williamson said, the price of nickel was relatively low. Now these minerals are highly desired for electronic devices and the price is much higher.
Williamson asked the panel to address why Warren and Union would need changes to the town mining ordinances currently in place.
Drummond Woodsum attorney Nixon, who is drafting the ordinance changes for the CARMA group, said the current ordinances in both towns did not address the issue of what the residents want for the future of their town.
“We do have regulations,” Nixon said, “but they don’t answer that fundamental question of whether mining is appropriate for your community.”
For example, these ordinances did not currently prohibit mining exploration, but they could.
Nixon said Maine residents had more power than they thought when it came to what they would and would not allow in their municipalities, including mining activity.
“Do you want this future for your children or grandchildren?” she asked. Those future generations are primarily the ones who will be responsible for and affected by the pollution and other issues caused by mining.
Sekera, co-founder of Community Water Justice, spoke about the lack of state regulations regarding notification for mining practices.
While property owners may do what they want on their property, Sekera said mining destroys neighboring property groundwater as well as that of the property where the mine is located.
Consequently, any private property owner who wants to allow mining should notify abutters that this might contaminate their groundwater. “It would be the neighborly thing to do,” she said.
Sekera said there is legislation in the works to remedy this.
Rep. Pluecker, who represents House District 44 (Hope, Union and Warren), told the crowd he did not know much about mining but was happy to be invited as part of the panel.
Pluecker said he was ready to implement things on the legislative side of the fight, and said he would “be a voice for the community.”
While these mining companies are coming here because of the value they place on what is under the ground, Pluecker said those who live here know the true value of this area is the people and the community.
In mid-Feburary, Exiro Minerals held community meetings in Union and Warren to discuss their mining proposals.
At those meetings, Exiro founder, president and CEO Shastri Ramnath said the company would be looking for high-grade nickel deposits underground, starting with geological mapping and an airborne geophysical survey.
CARMA sent a letter to Exiro Minerals Corp. Feb. 21 demanding the company “immediately stop your attempt to prospect around Crawford Pond and the surrounding Georges River Valley.”
The group said in the letter that even just prospecting would have an immediate negative effect on people living in the area, and actual mining would have a “devastating toll” for both residents and the surrounding environment.
Ramnath emailed a response to CARMA on Thursday, March 9. In the email, Ramnath requested a meeting with the group to hear and respond to concerns.
“It is clear that you have many concerns about Exiro’s potential activities in the area and are advocating for protection of Crawford Pond,” she wrote. Ramnath said there appeared to be a misunderstanding about the company’s intentions and she would like the opportunity to “address your key concerns, especially the ones that are based on misinformation.”
More information about CARMA can be found at carmamaine.com.