Editor’s note: This is the first of a three-part series on offshore wind energy and Maine.
ELLSWORTH — The wind blows harder and more uniformly offshore than on land, especially in the deep waters off the Maine coast. So as the federal and state governments push to harness wind energy, the Gulf of Maine’s strong winds make it a prime area of interest for offshore wind energy.
To harness those winds, the turbines must be in deep waters and float from platforms anchored to the ocean floor instead of using bottom-mounted foundations designed for shallower waters.
“The only option for Maine for offshore wind is floating turbines,” Habib Dagher said in a 2021 webinar outlining the VolternUS project. Dagher leads the University of Maine’s Advanced Structures and Composites Center, where the VolternUS was designed. It’s a 10- to 12-turbine research array that will test floating offshore wind in the Gulf of Maine. Earlier this year, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) accepted Maine’s application to lease 15 acres about 45 miles offshore from Portland for the VolternUS.
The project is part of Governor Janet Mills’ goal, set in 2019, that 80 percent of the state’s energy portfolio would be from renewable sources by 2030. How much will be from offshore wind? In 2009, Maine’s Ocean Energy Task Force set an ambitious 5-gigawatts-by-2030 goal that the Governor’s Energy Office now deems unrealistic. It’s conducting more analysis as it works toward its energy goals.
The state’s goals dovetail with President Biden’s energy goals that include generating 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030. BOEM determines federal lease areas and grants lease sites for offshore wind development and has issued requests to assess developer interest in the Gulf of Maine. At the same time, it’s working with the fishing industry and other stakeholders on the specific lease area.
Currently, two fixed offshore wind projects in the U.S. are operating, one off Block Island in Rhode Island, with five turbines producing 30 megawatts of energy, and a two-turbine pilot project off the Virginia coast. More and larger farms are under development, with BOEM granting leases for offshore wind development in New Jersey, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New York, California, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and California. To date, 30 leases have either been granted or are under BOEM review.
The first federal approval for a large-scale offshore wind project was the Vineyard Wind Project, about 15 miles off Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. The developers plan to install 62 fixed turbines with enough capacity to generate 800 megawatts that will provide electricity to 400,000 homes.
Cables laid in trenches on the ocean floor will carry the power from the turbines to the electricity grid, with the natural ocean movement expected to cover them. Cables can also be buried five to six feet, as is planned for the VolternUS.
The U.S. is far behind Europe, where turbines have harnessed ocean winds for about 25 years. Projects include the first and only floating offshore wind farm, the $220 million Hywind Scotland project, operating since 2017. Its five turbines have produced 30 megawatts of electricity to power 20,000 homes since it began operating. How marine ecosystems react to floating turbines — and how it’s different from fixed turbines — is now being researched.
Hywind Scotland adapted the spar design floating platform used by oil drilling companies for its turbines. The spar design is more stable but has difficulty remaining upright during transport. Installation usually must take place offshore, the same as fixed turbine foundations.
The VolternUS will use a semi-submersible floating platform. It has easier transport and can be installed dockside and then towed out to site. A third type of floating platform, the tension leg platform, is not as technologically ready as the other two designs.
With three mooring lines and three concrete hulls constructed from air-filled flotation cones tied together by beams, the VolternUS “floats on the water just like a boat,” Dagher said. “There’s a gold rush to build and design floating wind turbines … What’s unique about our technology is that it can be made locally.”
UMaine partnered with New England Aqua Ventus — a joint venture between Diamond Offshore Wind, a subsidiary of Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp., and Germany-based RWE Renewables — to develop the VolternUS. The array will produce 144 megawatts and provide data on how larger scale projects would affect the marine environment, fisheries and other uses. Its completion date is scheduled for 2030.
“Offshore wind is anticipated to become more than a trillion-dollar industry in the next two decades,” Dagher said. “There’s a gold rush to build and design floating wind turbines.”
Maine has hurdles to overcome to prepare for floating offshore wind: to start, a ready workforce and a power grid prepared to handle the electricity flowing in from the turbines. Technical reviews and analysis, and related studies on floating offshore wind, are online as part of the Maine Offshore Wind Roadmap issued by the Governor’s Energy Office in February. The American reached out to Stephanie Watson, Maine Offshore Wind Program manager, for comment.
Will Maine meet its offshore wind goals and what are the potential impacts? Stay tuned.
Next week: Part Two of the series will explore offshore wind’s potential effects on fisheries and marine life.