CAMDEN — Watershed School will hold an information night Thursday, Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at Watershed School, 1 Free Street, in Camden.

Watershed is still accepting applications for the upcoming school year. Prospective families, students, and anyone interested in learning more about Watershed School will have the opportunity to hear about the school's curriculum, personalized programs, and community partnerships.

