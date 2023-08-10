CAMDEN — Watershed School will hold an information night Thursday, Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at Watershed School, 1 Free Street, in Camden.
Watershed is still accepting applications for the upcoming school year. Prospective families, students, and anyone interested in learning more about Watershed School will have the opportunity to hear about the school's curriculum, personalized programs, and community partnerships.
The admissions team will be on hand to discuss the application and admissions process, and faculty members and current students will also be available to answer questions. Financial assistance and scholarships are available to those who qualify.
“We welcome high school applicants who are looking for something unique,” said Will Galloway, head of school. “Teenagers who are seeking an innovative high school experience can explore joining our upbeat, close-knit, supportive group of students who are passionate about making meaningful connections to their community and the world around them.
The Watershed School statement describes the school as an independent high school located in Camden, serving students who are looking for a challenging academic program in the context of a supportive and enthusiastic school culture. A Watershed education is built on the principle that exceptional individual growth develops out of strong teacher-student relationships within the context of a close-knit community. Faculty concentrate on knowing each student in the school — in terms of learning style, interests, attitude toward learning, challenges, and aspirations — so they can help develop each student’s full potential. The democratic nature of the community develops skills leading to effective citizenship and fosters a healthy affection and sense of responsibility for the school, thereby increasing student openness toward learning, toward each other, and toward adults. The attitudes fostered at Watershed School prepare students for a lifetime of learning and for involvement in local communities and the larger world.
Watershed is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, is a Maine State Approved High School, and is a member of the National Association of Independent Schools.