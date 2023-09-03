Education

Some challenged books

About one-third of the community members who filed challenges reported not having read or reviewed the book in its entirety, a Maine Monitor analysis of 19 of the 22 complaints found. 

 Photo by Amanda Geduld

Most complaints target LGBTQ+ books, a Maine Monitor review found. Some rely on resources from national conservative organizations.

On a Monday in September 2022, a semi-retired Livermore Falls resident requested the removal of a graphic novel from the shelves of the local school library. It was the seventh official challenge the area’s school board received that month.

Challenged books
Reading 'Gender Queer'

The most challenged book in the U.S., 15 of 22 complaints filed in Maine targeted Gender Queer.
Maine book ban process

A sample roadmap provided to school districts by the Maine School Management Association on how to handle challenges to books in schools. 
Book challenges in Maine

School districts in Maine where community members have brought complaints about book(s) to the administration and school boards. Book challenge data collected by The Maine Monitor from individual school districts. 
'It's Perfectly Normal'

One group of parents and community members wrote in an email to the Board of Directors obtained by The Monitor, “This book aims to normalize sex, masturbation, and abortion and to sexualize minors, from 10 years of age.” 
'White Fragility'
'Gender Queer' rating

BookLooks.org rated Gender Queer a 4 out of 5, which means the site flagged the book for containing explicit sexual nudity and/or obscene references to sexual activity.

