Education

Superintendent Maria Libby

CAMDEN — Superintendent Maria Libby of Five Town CSD/MSAD 28 is hosting a new podcast series that shares informal conversations from within public education.

In “Super Story: Inside Education” she and her guests — ranging from students to teachers; bus drivers to administrators — discuss what brought them to education, what their experience has meant to them, and where they think public education is going.