Touch-A-Truck

The Second Annual Touch a Truck event will take place at the Camden-Rockport Middle School parking lot July 22.

 Jennessa Tyler

Seaside Village Preschool will sponsor the Second annual Touch a Truck event at the Camden-Rockport Middle School parking lot Saturday July 22 from 9 a.m. to noon, with Quiet Hour from 9-10 a.m.

Touch a Truck is an opportunity to explore the inside and outside of the vehicles that serve our community. Emergency vehicles, construction trucks, school buses and more will be onsite.