Second annual Touch a Truck event Jul 20, 2023

Seaside Village Preschool will sponsor the Second annual Touch a Truck event at the Camden-Rockport Middle School parking lot Saturday July 22 from 9 a.m. to noon, with Quiet Hour from 9-10 a.m.Touch a Truck is an opportunity to explore the inside and outside of the vehicles that serve our community. Emergency vehicles, construction trucks, school buses and more will be onsite.There will be kids crafts and activities and a bake sale and lemonade sale by donationFor more information, contact seasidevillagepreschool@gmail.com.