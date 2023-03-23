THOMASTON — The Thomaston Planning Board tabled a conditional use application submitted by Regional School Unit 13 on Tuesday, March 21 after expressing disappointment with the lack of details presented.
“I expected more this evening,” Planning Board Chair Joanne Richards said. “A lot more.”
District representatives must return to the board with more information to receive approval to install a modular classroom outside Oceanside Middle School.
RSU 13 Business Manager Max Black said the district did not have a mockup created of the project, but he had the construction specifications, known as specs, which he showed to the board.
After reviewing the specs on Black's laptop, Richards said the Planning Board would need more information to approve the application.
She asked if the district could provide specific exterior renderings that show how the building is going to look in that location for the April 18 Planning Board meeting. These must show the building from all angles and include information like the elevation, egress and ingress, doors and windows, and the exterior lighting.
Black indicated he could have that information for the board by then.
Richards also questioned the wisdom of the flat roof design planned for the building.
“A flat roof on a building in Maine always makes me wonder who was thinking such a thing," she said. "Why are you not putting a pitched roof on that?”
Black said the building had a flat roof to “match the aesthetic” of the rest of the middle school. He said they were also choosing siding in colors that matched the middle school.
Senior Civil Engineer Toby Michaud with WBRC in Bangor, who presented some of the initial plans as an authorized agent of RSU 13, said the flat roof allowed for the installation of rooftop heating and ventilation units to save space inside.
Richards said she was concerned a flat roof would collect water and ultimately lead to building damage.
There would be roof drains on the top of the building, Michaud said.
Michaud said the proposed modular classroom is 60 feet by 120 feet and the district would relocate special education classes and the information technology department to the building.
There would not be any change in the number of students or faculty, Michaud said, just a change in where departments and classes were located on the campus itself.
Richards said RSU 13 will need to pay $1,000 for a sewer hookup to the building.
Michaud said the district had been informed of that, and there would be bathrooms in the modular unit.
Several board members expressed concern about space for staff parking once the modular classroom was installed, as erecting the building would remove available parking. The modular is planned for the south side of the middle school (former Georges Valley High School). They also said having staff park in other locations could cause safety issues for students during pickup and drop-off times if parent vehicles had to navigate around staff cars.
The district has proposed the installation of modular classrooms at the middle school and Oceanside High School in Rockland.
The modular classrooms are part of a larger plan to vacate the McLain School in Rockland, which is currently the RSU 13 central office. The district will then turn the building over to the city.
The Rockland Planning Board also required the district to return for its April meeting with additional information for the two modular classrooms at the high school.