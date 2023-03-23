Education

THOMASTON — The Thomaston Planning Board tabled a conditional use application submitted by Regional School Unit 13 on Tuesday, March 21 after expressing disappointment with the lack of details presented.

“I expected more this evening,” Planning Board Chair Joanne Richards said. “A lot more.”

Managing Editor

Christine Simmonds is the Managing Editor of The Courier-Gazette. She grew up in Rockland and has lived in Knox County most of her life. She can be contacted at csimmonds@villagesoup.com.

