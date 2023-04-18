Education

AUGUSTA – To help remove rural barriers to higher education, accredited nonprofit and online Western Governors University has announced the new Learn Where You Live Scholarships exclusively for residents of rural communities. Valued at up to $3,000 and awarded at $750 per six-month term for up to four terms, the scholarships are available to new or returning WGU students living in rural areas, as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau. In addition, for those Mainers who live in a T-mobile service area for internet service, WGU offers the Online Access Scholarship, which provides students with a laptop, internet service and a webcam to pursue their education studies.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 61% of Maine’s population lives in rural areas, making Maine one of the most rural states. Although many rural residents seek to further their college education, they face barriers of distance, time, and money. In fact, only 34% of Mainers aged 25 and older have earned a bachelor’s degree.