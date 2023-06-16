An image from the website for NRA Certified Pistol Instructor Alice Bean Andrenyak, who has been teaching gun defense courses in the Five Town CSD Adult & Community Education program. At one point students were allowed to bring guns to the classes held at Camden Hills Regional High School and later at Rose Hall. They have now changed to "laser" pistols.
CAMDEN — Five Town Adult & Community Education has been offering courses including "Women's Only National Rifle Association Basics of Pistol Handling" and "Legal Use of Force and Making Sense of Constitutional Carry Workshop," but some residents argue that in an era of school shootings all over the country, we should be keeping this off school campuses.
The courses are offered by Alice Bean Andrenyak of Brunswick, an NRA Certified Pistol Instructor. Her courses are listed on a website for Alice's Awesome Adventures including a mention of the Five Town CSD Adult & Community Education program.
The school board approved this Oct. 6, 2021.
The minutes from the meeting state: "David Watts, Director of Adult and Community Education, asked the [school] board to approve holding an adult ed gun safety course at CHRHS [Camden Hills Regional High School]. The course would necessitate allowing firearms on school property.
"Superintendent Libby noted that CSD policy allows the board to approve firearms on site if they are used for instruction purposes such as this gun safety course.
"A board member asked if the NRA was benefiting from the proposed course. Director Watts replied that though the course follows the NRA curriculum (currently the only curriculum approved by the State of Maine), the NRA is not involved in any other way.
"The course instructor is a Registered Maine Guide who has taught CSD Adult Education courses in hunter safety classes in the past.
"A board member asked if students would be in the building while the course was in session. Principal Carlson stated that athletic practices and extracurricular meetings could be on site during the proposed class times.
"A board member asked if the class instructor could add protocol to ensure that all firearms will be removed from school premises after the class.
"Upon motion by Patrick McCafferty and second by Deborah Harbaugh the board voted to allow an Adult Education Gun Safety Course that will bring firearms on school property with the condition the CSD Adult Ed Director must provide a written procedure to ensure that all firearms are removed from school property after the end of each class session." The board voted 7-3 to approve it, and the student members voted 2-0 in favor, according to the minutes.
Asked about this, Superintendent Maria Libby said, "At that time, unloaded real guns were used and it was held in the evening at the high school. The program has since changed and real guns are not used and it is held in Rose Hall [the former Mary E. Taylor school] in the evening (when no students are ever in the building.)"
Liz Dailey and Mary Orear of Rockport oppose having these courses available on the school campus. Dailey taught history at CHRHS for 26 years.
"I support gun safety courses, just not on school property," she said. "What do we stand for as a school?"
"My shock then turned to incredulity," Orear wrote in a letter provided by Dailey. "How possibly, in this day and age, could our school district approve these classes? If schools and guns aren't compatible, and they aren't, why were these classes allowed, and why were adults allowed even encouraged to bring unloaded pistols into a public school building? By hosting these gun-related classes, at the very least our district appears oblivious of the increased need to safeguard our students."
Dailey remembers the fear that she felt for her students and herself during the lockdown trainings from when she was teaching. She remembers wondering, "Where am I going to put my kids" to protect them from shooters. "I want the kids to feel safe."
"At the very least, I would like to see the board review the policy every year," she said.
Dailey and Orear asked the board to put them on the agenda for a future meeting, but said the board refused their request.
For an example of the courses, this is the description in the spring/summer 2023 catalog for Five Town Adult & Community Education for the "Women's Defensive Pistol Fundamentals" course offered 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Rose Hall:
"In this two-week course, we will teach you the mindset and give you the skills to protect yourself and those that you care deeply about. You will learn or review the basics of handling a firearm and then about self defense which might include a firearm but not always. Learning the difference between target shooting and defensive shooting will include practice using holsters and different targets. Discussions about regular practice and putting the skills all together will be held. All shooting skills practice will be using SIRT pistols (laser pistols) and no firearms are to be brought to class. A $35 textbook is included. Optional range time for a separate fee paid directly to Alice will be on Friday, May 5 and Monday, May 8. The range days will be held at the Lincoln County Rifle Club in Damariscotta."
Daniel Dunkle started working as a journalist in the Midcoast in 1998 as a cub reporter at The Courier-Gazette. He serves as executive editor of The Courier-Gazette, The Camden Herald and The Republican Journal, and covers the town of Camden for the newspapers. In addition to news stories, he has written humor columns, movie reviews, short stories and novels. He lives in Rockland with his wife Christine Dunkle, who also works for MaineStay Media, two children and two useless cats.