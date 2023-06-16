Education

Gun courses in Camden

An image from the website for NRA Certified Pistol Instructor Alice Bean Andrenyak, who has been teaching gun defense courses in the Five Town CSD Adult & Community Education program. At one point students were allowed to bring guns to the classes held at Camden Hills Regional High School and later at Rose Hall. They have now changed to "laser" pistols.  

 Screenshot

CAMDEN — Five Town Adult & Community Education has been offering courses including "Women's Only National Rifle Association Basics of Pistol Handling" and "Legal Use of Force and Making Sense of Constitutional Carry Workshop," but some residents argue that in an era of school shootings all over the country, we should be keeping this off school campuses. 

The courses are offered by Alice Bean Andrenyak of Brunswick, an NRA Certified Pistol Instructor. Her courses are listed on a website for Alice's Awesome Adventures including a mention of the Five Town CSD Adult & Community Education program. 

Tags

Executive Editor

Daniel Dunkle started working as a journalist in the Midcoast in 1998 as a cub reporter at The Courier-Gazette. He serves as executive editor of The Courier-Gazette, The Camden Herald and The Republican Journal, and covers the town of Camden for the newspapers. In addition to news stories, he has written humor columns, movie reviews, short stories and novels. He lives in Rockland with his wife Christine Dunkle, who also works for MaineStay Media, two children and two useless cats. 

Recommended for you