Owls Head resident Donna Munro and Waldoboro resident Edith Berger have been named 2023 Teachers of the Year for Knox County and Lincoln County.
The Maine Department of Education shared the announcement Thursday, May 11, along with the 2023 teachers of the year for the additional 14 counties.
Munro is a fourth-grade teacher at Union Elementary School, and Berger a sixth-grade writing and social studies teacher at Miller School in Waldoboro, both in Maine School Administrative District 40.
"I am overwhelmed and thankful," Munro said of the honor on May 11. "I have a lot to say as an experienced teacher regarding teachers and students. I already say it but I want to use my voice for teachers for the state of Maine."
Munro said her proudest moment as a teacher is any time a student surprises her, makes her laugh, wows her or makes her think. "They know that I think this because I tell them every day," she said.
Munro said teaching brings her a lot of joy, and she cannot imagine doing anything else.
The 16 Maine teachers were announced as part of a ceremony at the Hall of Flags at the Maine State Capitol on Thursday at 2 p.m.
Governor Janet Mills; Maine Department of Education Deputy Commissioner Dan Chuhta; Educate Maine Executive Director Jason Judd; State Board of Education Chair Fern Desjardins; 2023 Maine Teacher of the Year Matthew Bernstein; and Maine County and State Teachers of the Year Association Co-President Heather Whitaker announced the winners.
“More than 500 teachers across Maine were nominated by a member of their school community and these 16 outstanding educators were selected as County Teachers of the Year by a panel of teachers, principals, and business community members within their county,” the Maine DOE said in a statement.
“Maine County Teachers of the Year serve as ambassadors for teachers, students, and schools throughout their year of service. Throughout the summer, they will continue to participate in an intensive Maine State Teacher of the Year selection process and Maine’s Teacher of the Year will be announced in the fall.”
The Maine DOE Teacher of the Year program is administered through a collaborative partnership with Educate Maine.
The event was also broadcast live on the Maine DOE YouTube page.