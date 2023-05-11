Education

Munro, Berger

From left: Donna Munro and Edith Berger are named 2023 Knox County and Lincoln County teacher of the year.

Owls Head resident Donna Munro and Waldoboro resident Edith Berger have been named 2023 Teachers of the Year for Knox County and Lincoln County.

The Maine Department of Education shared the announcement Thursday, May 11, along with the 2023 teachers of the year for the additional 14 counties.

