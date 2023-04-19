The Knox County Food Council will host a virtual presentation by Rebekah Sousa, food security champion of the Maine School Safety Center, a division of the Maine Department of Education, Tuesday, May 9, from 5 to 6 p.m. She will talk about the significant impact of food insecurity on growth and development, school climate- including behavioral regulation, attendance, learning, and engagement. Information from Child Nutrition Services, also a division of MDOE, will be shared to maximize the opportunity for collaboration and synergy in the effort to end childhood hunger in Maine. Sousa will be joined by Rhiannon Hampson, state director and Morgan Hotham, community outreach coordinator of USDA Maine Rural Development.
Area school staff will be invited to attend. Schools are already the second-greatest source of student anti-hunger programs, following the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Family-school-community partnerships are essential for helping students achieve their potential. Local food organizations will be asked to share a brief overview of services and resources available to students and families. Hopefully, this will also serve as a networking opportunity between schools and community organizations, a starting point for collaborative efforts and synergy.
Knox County Food Council is a community-based coalition that formed in 2019 to promote a more resilient food system in Knox County, Maine. The Council hosts public Zoom meetings from 5 to 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. For more information, visit aldermere.org/kcfc.