CAMDEN — Hurricane Island Outward Bound School, an organization focused on character education through outdoor expeditions, recently welcomed Emily Shames as its new director of Culture and Community. Shames is responsible for leading all HIOBS initiatives related to people and culture including hiring and staffing, recruiting and retention, training and professional development, and other human resource strategies and operations.
Prior to joining HIOBS, Shames spent eight years working for three other Outward Bound Schools within the U.S. network—Chesapeake Bay Outward Bound (Baltimore, Md.), Philadelphia Outward Bound, and Voyageur Outward Bound (Minneapolis, Minn.)—and is excited to be continuing her journey in New England. Through her work with Outward Bound, she brings an understanding of the organization’s mission as well as a diverse skill set and background focused on staffing, training, program development, and direct in-the-field experience leading expeditions and facilitating course curriculum.
“After many years of going wherever the work took me, untethered to a place, I am finally ready for a little more stability,” said Shames. “While new to Maine, I am a born and raised New Englander, and this is where I fell in love with the outdoors. HIOBS offers a chance for me to return to the outdoor spaces that were so powerful for me growing up and help do the same for others. HIOBS is a new adventure, but it feels like I am finally returning home!”
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Emily to the team,” added Eric Denny, executive director at Hurricane Island Outward Bound School. “Her energy, knowledge of Outward Bound, and her staffing background make her the perfect fit for this role. Our organization is lucky to have her on board.”
In addition to overseeing all staffing and human resource policies and procedures, Shames will also lead the school’s efforts around diversity, equity, and inclusion, and work closely with Denny and the senior leadership team to ensure that the work of the school remains accessible, equitable, and sustainable for all HIOBS staff and students.
“The people here are our greatest assets,” stated Shames. “I am excited to be an advocate of the culture and community that has been so powerful and meaningful in my life and in the lives of so many others. It is a responsibility that I feel privileged to uphold.”
Shames earned her undergraduate degree in both Archeology and Geology from Wesleyan University and spent four years excavating the ancient city of Ashkelon, Israel before the outdoors called her back. Recently, she completed her master’s degree in social-organizational psychology from Columbia University, fueled by a lifelong interest in understanding how people interact, learn, and grow together.
With her recent move to Maine, Shames currently resides in Rockland. A self-proclaimed coffee snob, she is excited to check out everything the Midcoast has to offer through its local coffee shops.
For more information on Hurricane Island Outward Bound School, visit hiobs.org.