Emily Shames

Emily Shames is the new director of Culture and Community of Hurricane Island Outward Bound School.

CAMDEN — Hurricane Island Outward Bound School, an organization focused on character education through outdoor expeditions, recently welcomed Emily Shames as its new director of Culture and Community. Shames is responsible for leading all HIOBS initiatives related to people and culture including hiring and staffing, recruiting and retention, training and professional development, and other human resource strategies and operations.

Prior to joining HIOBS, Shames spent eight years working for three other Outward Bound Schools within the U.S. network—Chesapeake Bay Outward Bound (Baltimore, Md.), Philadelphia Outward Bound, and Voyageur Outward Bound (Minneapolis, Minn.)—and is excited to be continuing her journey in New England. Through her work with Outward Bound, she brings an understanding of the organization’s mission as well as a diverse skill set and background focused on staffing, training, program development, and direct in-the-field experience leading expeditions and facilitating course curriculum.

