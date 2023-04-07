HOPE — An organization started by a couple in Hope, who decided to homeschool their daughters, has grown into a statewide movement that has helped thousands educate their children at home.
Driving along Hatchet Mountain Road in Hope, one goes past the sign for Homeschoolers of Maine with its lighthouse logo. A quick check online shows that this organization, which started here in 1990, provides education materials, resources, information on state law and encouragement to homeschooling families from all over the state.
It was founded by Ed and Kathy Green.
Kathy Green said their decision to homeschool came about simply because the Hope school did not offer Kindergarten at the time. Her young family felt that was important. As time went on, they ended up homeschooling all four of their daughters, who are now adults. They are now helping with the homeschooling of their grandchildren as well.
Green said that in the early days there were a lot of little groups meeting here and there all over the state and they needed an organization to connect them all so they could share information and resources. Homeschoolers of Maine was founded as a nonprofit organization with a board of directors. It now has 50-plus volunteers that help a small number of employees provide statewide services.
Each year, it hosts a convention featuring guest speakers, exhibitions and events. This year’s will be held April 22 at the Augusta Armory, and it will be the first in-person convention since the pandemic. Green said she is not sure how many people to expect due to the impact of COVID, but in the years before the pandemic the event brought in an average of between 700 and 800.
The number of homeschooled students in Maine has grown from 4,094 in the 2004-2005 school year to 10,871 in 2022, according to state figures quoted on the Homeschoolers of Maine website (We were able to find the same numbers for prior to 2020 on a state website and the same numbers for up to 2022 published in a commentary in the Portland Press Herald).
“For complex reasons related to the pandemic, the number of homeschoolers in the state of Maine roughly doubled,” said Homeschoolers spokesperson Trish Hutchins. “Remote learning worked well for some students, but didn't work well for others. For many families, remote learning came with the realization that parents can direct their child's education at home with success.... Many students found they did not want to return to school, and many parents gained confidence... Additionally, the vaccine law that took effect in the state of Maine in 2021 also provided an urgent reason for many families to begin homeschooling as a way to exercise their right to bodily autonomy and the exercise of conscience.”
The group was reporting 6,775 homeschool students in Maine in 2020 and it jumped to 12,044 in 2021. In 2022, it was back down to 10,871.
Asked why parents choose to homeschool, Green said, “The reasons are as many as there are children.”
The homeschooling movement in Maine includes many Christian families who want to teach their values to their children. Homeschoolers of Maine includes a “Prayer Team,” for example.
However, not all homeschooling families choose this for religious reasons, and the organization works with anyone regardless of their beliefs and background.
“Homeschooling provides a custom-designed education for each child,” said Hutchins. “…Since most children are advanced or struggling in one or more areas while being grade-level in others, homeschooling meets each child's needs in a personalized and supportive way.”
“Advanced students can accelerate at their own pace; the same goes for struggling students. The results of this custom-designed approach can be seen in statistics that consistently show that homeschoolers outperform publicly and privately schooled students on standardized tests.”
She went on to explain, “Homeschooling also allows for flexibility for students who may travel frequently or who are involved in professional pursuits (sports, music, theater, etc.).”
“Safety is a big factor these days,” Green acknowledged. “Violence of any sort is an issue.”
She adds that parents usually have more than one reason for choosing to homeschool, but eventually it comes down to one final “last straw” event where they will say, ‘That’s it, we just can’t do this anymore.’”
“It could be that your child came home crying,” she said. “It can be just as simple as that.”
Hutchins added some of the other benefits over traditional school situations. “Homeschooling frequently removes social pressures and anxieties, including bullying and unhealthy comparison or competition. Homeschooling can be a good fit for students with complex medical needs or for families who are going through crisis.”
Green also speaks to the issue of balancing homeschooling with work demands on parents. “Most parents work, but we can be more flexible these days. Some are not 9-to-5 jobs anymore and offer more flexibility in how they are working. Some families incorporate grandparents in how they are presenting education to their children.
“If you choose homeschooling, you are just going to make it work and homeschooling is different. It’s not a get on a bus at eight and home by three kind of thing. It’s incorporated throughout all of your waking hours really. It’s a lifestyle. So, learning happens by the way, on the way, in whatever you are doing, wherever you are, whatever time you have with your kids. So, you’re not boxed in to time at all.”
For more information, visit homeschoolersofmaine.org.