HOPE — An organization started by a couple in Hope, who decided to homeschool their daughters, has grown into a statewide movement that has helped thousands educate their children at home.

Driving along Hatchet Mountain Road in Hope, one goes past the sign for Homeschoolers of Maine with its lighthouse logo. A quick check online shows that this organization, which started here in 1990, provides education materials, resources, information on state law and encouragement to homeschooling families from all over the state.

