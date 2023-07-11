Education

The Rockport Public Library will host Karl Trautman Wednesday, July 26, at 6 p.m. for a narrated slideshow presentation about his experiences as a Fulbright Visiting Lecturer in Japan. Trautman will share photos, talk about his encounters, and answer questions from the audience.

From September 2022 until February 2023, Trautman taught courses to international and Japanese students at Otaru University of Commerce in Otaru, Hokkaido. He also traveled extensively, visiting Tokyo, Hiroshima, Sapporo, Sendai, Hakodate, Iwate Prefecture, the area near the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, Okinawa, and Kyoto.