The Rockport Public Library will host Karl Trautman Wednesday, July 26 for a narrated slideshow presentation about his experiences as a Fulbright Visiting Lecturer in Japan. Photo courtesy ofKarl Trautman.
During his time in Japan, Trautman traveled extensively, including to Kyoto. Photo courtesy ofKarl Trautman.
Karl Trautman’s students pose for a photo at their school in Otaru. Photo courtesy ofKarl Trautman.
The Rockport Public Library will host Karl Trautman Wednesday, July 26, at 6 p.m. for a narrated slideshow presentation about his experiences as a Fulbright Visiting Lecturer in Japan. Trautman will share photos, talk about his encounters, and answer questions from the audience.
From September 2022 until February 2023, Trautman taught courses to international and Japanese students at Otaru University of Commerce in Otaru, Hokkaido. He also traveled extensively, visiting Tokyo, Hiroshima, Sapporo, Sendai, Hakodate, Iwate Prefecture, the area near the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, Okinawa, and Kyoto.
Trautman received his doctorate in political science from The University of Hawaii and taught in Denmark in 2011 as a Fulbright Visiting Lecturer. He has been a college teacher in Michigan and Kansas and a research assistant for “Meet The Press.” He is the author of several non-fiction and fiction books and currently teaches in the Public Service and Social Sciences Department at Central Maine Community College.
To learn more about this and other programs from the Rockport Library, visit Rockport.lib.me.us.